Cannes 2026: Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem Join Anti-Bolloré Petition Amid Industry Row

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Mark Ruffalo's Cannes 2026 discussions have taken a political turn after the actor, alongside Javier Bardem and Ken Loach, joined a growing petition against media tycoon Vincent Bolloré.

Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem
Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem Join Anti-Bolloré Cannes Petition Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Over 3,500 film professionals reportedly backed the anti-Bolloré petition during Cannes 2026 debates.

  • Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem, and Ken Loach joined growing concerns over Canal+ influence.

  • The Canal Plus controversy has become Cannes 2026’s defining political and cultural flashpoint.

Mark Ruffalo's Cannes 2026 conversation has moved beyond cinema and into politics after the actor joined an expanding petition challenging the growing influence of French billionaire Vincent Bolloré within the entertainment industry. Actors Javier Bardem and filmmaker Ken Loach are among the latest international names backing the campaign, which has become one of Cannes 2026’s most discussed off-screen controversies.

Initially launched before the festival by around 600 French film professionals, the petition has now crossed 3,500 signatures, reflecting widening concern across the industry.

Canal Plus controversy sparks wider Cannes debate

The petition, organised by the collective Zapper Bolloré, raises concerns over Bolloré’s expanding control of French media and entertainment through Canal+ and its proposed acquisition of a 34 per cent stake in cinema giant UGC.

Signatories argue that such consolidation could place extraordinary power over film financing, exhibition, and distribution within a single conservative media network. Concerns have also been linked to France’s shifting political climate ahead of the 2027 presidential election

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The controversy intensified during Cannes after comments made by Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada at a producers' gathering. It was reportedly said by Saada that collaboration with artists who had signed the petition was no longer desired, following accusations directed at the network.

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The remarks triggered stronger reactions and pushed the petition further into the public spotlight. According to Le Monde, more than half of recent French films involved professionals who have now supported the letter.

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Earlier signatories included Juliette Binoche and filmmaker Arthur Harari, whose Cannes title The Unknown premiered during the festival. The debate surrounding Canal+ and Bolloré’s influence has since evolved into a broader conversation about artistic independence, media ownership and the future direction of French cinema.

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