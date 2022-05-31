Bradley Cooper Goes Unrecognisable In First Pics From Netflix's Leonard Bernstein Biopic 'Maestro'

Netflix has released the first images from its upcoming film ‘Maestro’, based on the life of music composer Leonard Bernstein. The film stars actors Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan. Cooper plays Bernstein and Mulligan stars as stage and TV actor Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, the wife of the late musician.

The streaming platform on Monday shared four pictures from the set of 'Maestro' on social media which trace the life of a young Bernstein (Cooper) with his wife Felicia (Mulligan). The stills also showcase Cooper as an elderly Bernstein as he conducts an orchestra.

According to Netflix, 'Maestro' will chronicle 30 years of Bernstein's life who rose to fame after he was tasked with conducting the New York Philharmonic when he was 25. His career skyrocketed when he wrote and composed the music for the iconic Steven Spielberg film 'West Side Story'.

The film depicts Leonard and Felicia's love story from their first meeting in 1946 to their 25-year marriage and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons. This film is also Cooper's first directorial venture since 2018's 'A Star Is Born', a film about a musical artist in which he also acted.

The upcoming film also stars Maya Hawke and Matt Bomer and features a script co-written by Cooper and Academy Award-winning scribe Josh Singer of 'Spotlight' fame.

‘Maestro’ is produced by Cooper, Martin Scorsese, Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, and Amy Durning. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the film.

