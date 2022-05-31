Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Bradley Cooper Goes Unrecognisable In First Pics From Netflix's Leonard Bernstein Biopic 'Maestro'

Netflix has released the first images from its upcoming film ‘Maestro’, based on the life of music composer Leonard Bernstein. The film stars actors Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in the lead roles.

Bradley Cooper Goes Unrecognisable In First Pics From Netflix's Leonard Bernstein Biopic 'Maestro'
Bradley Cooper in 'Maestro' Instagram/@netflixfilm

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 7:19 pm

Netflix has released the first images from its upcoming film ‘Maestro’, based on the life of music composer Leonard Bernstein. The film stars actors Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan. Cooper plays Bernstein and Mulligan stars as stage and TV actor Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, the wife of the late musician.

The streaming platform on Monday shared four pictures from the set of 'Maestro' on social media which trace the life of a young Bernstein (Cooper) with his wife Felicia (Mulligan). The stills also showcase Cooper as an elderly Bernstein as he conducts an orchestra.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)

Related stories

'Maestro': Maya Hawke Joins Bradley Cooper's Biopic On Leonard Bernstein

Bradley Cooper Reveals He Was Held At Knifepoint On A New York City Subway

According to Netflix, 'Maestro' will chronicle 30 years of Bernstein's life who rose to fame after he was tasked with conducting the New York Philharmonic when he was 25. His career skyrocketed when he wrote and composed the music for the iconic Steven Spielberg film 'West Side Story'.

According to Netflix, 'Maestro' will follow the life of Leonard Bernstein, who rose to popularity after being assigned to command the New York Philharmonic at the age of 25. When he penned and arranged the music for Steven Spielberg's iconic picture 'West Side Story', his career took off.

The film depicts Leonard and Felicia's love story from their first meeting in 1946 to their 25-year marriage and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons. This film is also  Cooper's first directorial venture since 2018's 'A Star Is Born', a film about a musical artist in which he also acted.

The upcoming film also stars Maya Hawke and Matt Bomer and features a script co-written by Cooper and Academy Award-winning scribe Josh Singer of 'Spotlight' fame.

‘Maestro’ is produced by Cooper, Martin Scorsese, Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, and Amy Durning. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the film. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Netflix Maestro Leonard Bernstein Bradley Cooper Carey Mulligan Netflix US Netflix News New York Philharmonic Hollywood Bradley Cooper
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima