Baaghi 4 On OTT: When And Where To Watch Tiger Shroff Starrer Action Drama

Baaghi 4 is now available for streaming, almost a month and a half after its theatrical release
Tiger Shroff starrer can be watched on an OTT platform, but one has to rent it
The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, among others
Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4, the latest addition to the Baaghi franchise, was released in theatres on September 5, 2025. The fourth instalment also starred Sanjay Dutt, former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, in key roles. The movie is available to stream online, but there is a twist.
When and where to watch Baaghi 4 on OTT
Those who missed Baaghi 4 in theatres can now watch the action drama on Amazon Prime Video, but they will have to rent the film as of now. Once the exclusive rental period ends, the film will be accessible to the subscribers with their regular plan.
About Baaghi 4
Given the hype, high-octane action stunts, intense story and adrenaline-pumping sequences, Baaghi 4 failed to live up to the expectations. The negative reviews deeply affected the film's box office collections.
The movie is directed by Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is the fourth instalment in the Baaghi franchise. The first instalment was released in 2016, followed by Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020).
Baaghi 4 box office
Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, the film made an estimated Rs 67.07 crore net in India and Rs 79.14 crore gross worldwide. It is one of the biggest box office failures of 2025.
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Baaghi 4 read: "The constant twists, sudden betrayals, and endless fights pile on confusion and stoke the fire, yet the storytelling struggles under glaring plot holes and unresolved threads. The spectacle keeps you hooked, but the narrative logic often takes a backseat, leaving moments that should land with impact feeling oddly hollow."