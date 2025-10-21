For Asrani, Moving Tributes From Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Rajpal Yadav, Adnan Sami And Other Celebs

Singer Adnan Sami is also sad to hear about the passing of the dearest legend. "A man who was a genius of his craft & an artistic treasure. Although people will always remember him for his incredible comedy but he was a man of all seasons & styles. His dramatic roles were equally brilliant. But alas, his “Angraizon Ke Zamaanay Ke Jailor” from the Epic ‘Sholay’ will be remembered forever! I had the honour of working & spending time with him when I requested him to appear in my music video of ‘Lift Karade’ & I too wanted him to reenact his legendary ’Jailor’ character for which he generously agreed. He was so committed that he made sure that every aspect of his getup was from the original makers of the Sholay Movie- i.e The Wig, Moustache & Uniform. His enthusiasm and passion for his work was an example for us all to learn from. He was a thorough gentleman. He was full of love & grace. Thank you God for blessing us with the Genius of Asrani ji. Thank you Asrani ji for giving us so many memories! The world of comedy & indeed cinema is richer because of your priceless contribution.. God bless your soul & may you rest in peace…(sic)," wrote Adnan in his post on X.