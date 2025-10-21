For Asrani, Moving Tributes From Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Rajpal Yadav, Adnan Sami And Other Celebs

Asrani died on Monday at the age of 84. His last rites were performed on the same day
He was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu due to ailments
Several celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav and Kajol, among others paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran actor
Veteran actor, comedian and director Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, passed away in Mumbai on Monday, October 20, after a prolonged illness. He was 84. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium on the same day. Asrani's contribution to Indian cinema is immense and he carved a place in the hearts of millions with his unique sense of humour.
Several celebs from the entertainment industry, politicians, cricketers, and others paid tribute to the genius, who entertained audiences across generations.
Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Asrani
Akshay Kumar who worked with Asrani in several films is "speechless with grief". He paid a heartfelt tribute to the iconic comedian on X. Sharing a pic from one of their film's shoot, he remembered the "warmest of hugs just a week back" which both shared at the shoot of Haiwaan. "Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti," wrote Akshay.
Singer Adnan Sami is also sad to hear about the passing of the dearest legend. "A man who was a genius of his craft & an artistic treasure. Although people will always remember him for his incredible comedy but he was a man of all seasons & styles. His dramatic roles were equally brilliant. But alas, his “Angraizon Ke Zamaanay Ke Jailor” from the Epic ‘Sholay’ will be remembered forever! I had the honour of working & spending time with him when I requested him to appear in my music video of ‘Lift Karade’ & I too wanted him to reenact his legendary ’Jailor’ character for which he generously agreed. He was so committed that he made sure that every aspect of his getup was from the original makers of the Sholay Movie- i.e The Wig, Moustache & Uniform. His enthusiasm and passion for his work was an example for us all to learn from. He was a thorough gentleman. He was full of love & grace. Thank you God for blessing us with the Genius of Asrani ji. Thank you Asrani ji for giving us so many memories! The world of comedy & indeed cinema is richer because of your priceless contribution.. God bless your soul & may you rest in peace…(sic)," wrote Adnan in his post on X.
Kajol took to her Instagram stories to share a video from her show The Trial that features her and Asrani in a court. Kajol played Noyonika Sengupta in the series, while Asrani played Navroz Electricwala. In her tribute, the actress wrote, “In shock as I heard this news. I’m sure #Asrani Ji is in a much better place now. My deepest condolences to his loved ones."
Rajpal Yadav, who also worked with Asrani in several cult films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhol, and Bhoot Bangla is saddened by the death of the veteran actor. He wrote, “Whether it be Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhol, or our last film Bhoot Bangla, your contributions to making all the scenes a hit are special."
Asrani, who acted in over 350 films in his career spanning over five decades, will forever remain a part of Indian cinema’s golden legacy.