She said Arundhathi and her brother were hit by an auto near their house in Thiruvananthapuram on March 14 night when they were returning home on a bike. They were immediately taken to Ananthapuri Hospital where her brother was later discharged. He suffered minor injuries.
Remyaa also said that Arundhathi is severely injured and till yesterday the doctors suspected she could be brain dead. She also said that Arundhathi has done five films in Tamil as the female lead but no one from the Tamil film industry or its nadigar sangam has contacted them. ''I know it is not mandatory, but it would have been nice if someone had called and asked how she is doing even, forget about monetary help,” she said.
Arundhathi’s sister told the news agency that when family and friends started a fundraising campaign for the actress, they got trolled and many told that it's a scam.
Remyaa added that when another Malayalam actor and friend, Gopika Anil started the fundraiser on her page, problem started. They had to withdraw the fundraiser campaign from the social media and circulated it among a closed group of friends and family. She said that Arundhathi is the only earning member of her family and they require financial help to clear the medical bills to treat her further.
As per Remyaa, Arundhathi had fractures on her arm and collar bone and the surgeries alone cost the family nearly Rs 5 lakh. She also said that doctors are now preparing for brain surgery and she has no idea how much the hospital will charge for the operation. Arundhathi already had two cardiac arrests as per Remyaa.