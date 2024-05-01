'Anupamaa' fame actress Rupali Ganguly has put her steps into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). The news was confirmed by the actress during a press conference on Wednesday, held at the party's headquarters in New Delhi. 'Anupamaa' producer Rajan Shahi has reacted to the news. Read on to know what he has said.
Rajan Shahi congratulated Rupali Ganguly for joining BJP. He called her very “hardworking and dedicated" and also said that she would get all the support from the production house in her endeavours. Shahi also said that Rupali should take inspiration from actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani.
Rajan Shahi told ETimes, "I’m extremely proud of the fact that Rupali joined BJP. She is a very hardworking and dedicated person. She’s a good soul and we need people like her to join active politics. Knowing the fact that she is so dedicated, she will work really and the kind of impact she has as Anupamaa, she will use it to her advantage. I know she will do really well.''
He added, ''Smriti Irani ji has already made all of us proud when she joined BJP. She should take inspiration from that. Rupali is very committed to her work so I don’t see any problem them. We are there to support her in all the endeavours".
At the press conference, Ganguly said, “I am so honoured to be here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has influenced me a lot. I am a big fan of PM Modi. BJP has been doing great work and therefore I wanted to join the BJP. I am very thankful to the party."
This year, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, actors like Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil also joined BJP.