'Want To be Part Of Mahayagya of Development': Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP

TV star Rupali Ganguly has joined the Bharatiya Janta Party. The Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame actress confirmed that she is joining the Bharatiya Janta Party during a press conference on Wednesday held at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.
Speaking to the reporters on site, the television actress stated that she was greatly influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I am so honoured to be here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has influenced me a lot. I am a big fan of PM Modi. BJP has been doing great work and therefore i wanted to join the BJP. I am very thankful to the party," stated Ganguly.
The Anupama fame actress was joined by Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni at the press conference at BJP's headquarters in New Delhi. While the actress has announced her political career, it remains unclear if she would be contesting in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Apart from Ganguly, several actors and actresses joined the BJP this year such as Kangana Ranuat and Arun Govil.