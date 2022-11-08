Ankur Bhatia Wraps Up ‘Taali’ With Sushmita Sen

Ankur Bhatia wowed audiences with superb performances in ‘Aarya’ and ‘Aarya 2’ on Disney+ Hotstar. A few months back he made news once again when he picked up another intriguing character in ‘Taali’, and to add excitement for all his fans, he was going to be seen once again with Sushmita Sen, with whom he was seen in the Ram Madhvani-directed show. Audiences loved Ankur in his grey-shaded character in 'Aarya', and he is sure going to wow them again with ‘Taali’.

Now we know that you can’t wait to watch the movie on screen. So, here’s some good news for all of you. The movie’s shoot has finally wrapped up and they’re getting into post-production mode. It wouldn’t be long before we would get to see a glimpse of Ankur in ‘Taali’.

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen is going to play the role of a transgender in ‘Taali’, Ankur Bhatia’s character is still kept under wraps as it will be a special surprise for all his fans. Reports say that ‘Taali’ is the biopic of transgender Gauri Sawant. Ankur will be seen in a clean-shaven avatar. He is sporting a look which he hasn’t done in quite a long time, and that makes the character even more interesting to wait for.

Talking about the project wrapping up, Ankur Bhatia says, “I have had so much fun while working on this project. While the script was an intense hardcore one, the atmosphere on sets was super fun. Working with Sushmita again was indeed a pleasure. My character was very challenging as it's a soft character, and I have never played such a role before. Even my look is very different. Pretty soon I’ll start the dubbing of my portions in the film, and I am looking forward to seeing how the scenes have come up. Hopefully, the amount of hard work that we all put in has translated into something great and even audiences would enjoy it as much as we did while making it.”

Sources close to the project reveal that Ankur Bhatia’s character is one of the pivotal characters in the story, which gives a new twist to the entire plot. Just like in the ‘Aarya’ series, he is sure to leave everyone wowed with ‘Taali’.

Besides ‘Taali’, Ankur Bhatia will also soon be seen in another negative role opposite Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.