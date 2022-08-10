Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Ananya Panday Talks About The Cancel Culture In Bollywood: It's Like A Cycle, I Don't Take Them Seriously

Amid the cancel culture in Bollywood and the trolling on social media in general, ​​Ananya Panday feels it is something that has become a cycle now. 

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 12:51 pm

It would not be wrong to say that the cancel culture has taken Bollywood by storm. Ahead of the film’s release on August 11, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is being boycotted on social media. So is Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rakshabandhan’. In fact, there were trolls who targeted to boycott Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer ‘Darlings’ too, which released on Netflix on August 11.

Now actress Ananya Panday, who is busy promoting her next ‘Liger’ with Vijay Devarakonda, has opened up on the cancel culture and mentioned how we are losing track of more important things. 

"I think it's like a cycle. Every day, someone is getting boycotted or everyone is being canceled. We are losing our track. I even asked someone whether I have been boycotted or am I still fine. I get to know new things every day. This is what I understood. You have to learn how to filter things. You should know what things are the things to be taken seriously. I don't take them seriously,” she said, as quoted by India Today. 

The actress, who is starring in the pan-India film ‘Liger’, also talked about the North-South divide in the Indian film industry. She said,  "To be honest, I haven't found any difference. Every film and director are different from each other. I have felt this simple difference. At the same time, I see why there is so much confusion among people. Why are they creating so much difference between North and South? We have made an Indian film."

Meanwhile, ‘Liger’ is a sports drama by Puri Jagannadh, which marks Ananya’s Tollywood debut. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makrand Deshpande in key roles. In fact, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo appearance in the project, which will hit the theatres on August 25.

