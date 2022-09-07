Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan – 5 Actresses Who Taught A Lesson On How To Pull Off A Ruffled Look

The festive season is already here and so is the red-carpet season. Here are a few B-Town hotties, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Divya Khosla Kumar and others who show us how to slay a ruffled gown.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:32 pm

The festive season is here and so are the red-carpet events. Red carpets are our favourite and with reason. We get a chance to see our stunning Bollywood divas walk down with panache in the most exquisite ensembles. What fashionistas have noticed off late is the ruffled gown look that quite a few B-town divas have been donning right. Seeing the B-Townies slay the look is a visual treat for fashion lovers and gives us all confidence to wear a similar look, doesn’t it?

Here are 5 hotties of Bollywood who have mastered the art of looking oh-so-gorgeous in ruffles!

Deepika Padukone

Make way for the fashion queen Deepika Padukone! The actress has always been well turned out be it at Cannes or at a red-carpet event in the bay. Here we see the actress posing in a pink ruffled gown taking our breath away.

Alia Bhatt

Petite and classy, are two words to describe Alia Bhatt. The actress was seen in a lilac ruffled gown with a low neckline and she looked mighty fine, might we add.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is surely the newest fashionista on the block. She has time and again stunned us all with her outfit choices and one such time is when she was seen wearing a colour-blocked shimmery ruffled gown with a top knot. The outfit surely suited the actress to the T.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar has proven her mettle in the world of glam, couture and fashion. The actress has always pumped out top-notch looks be it an errand, a festivity or a red carpet appearance. Recently the diva was seen in a magenta one-shouldered ruffle gown and as she sashayed down the red carpet, all eyes were on her.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was seen in an offbeat choice, not one which you generally expect her to be in. Sara donned a black ruffled gown with smokey makeup and sleek hair. She definitely turned up the temperatures with this look and established herself as a fashionista!

Who’s outfit among these is your favourite?

