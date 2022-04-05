Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor To Get Married On April 17 At RK Studios: Reports

Recent reports suggest Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot in the second week of April. The intimate wedding would be held at RK Studios in Chembur, Mumbai

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor To Get Married On April 17 At RK Studios: Reports
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 7:18 pm

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood's most popular couples. The pair has been making news for their imminent wedding, in addition to their lucrative enterprises.

According to a new report, Kapoor and Bhatt are planning to marry on April 17. According to the source, the intimate wedding would be held at RK Studios in Chembur, Mumbai, and will be attended by only close family and friends.

Related stories

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Tricked His Doctor And Even Neetu Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna Joins The Cast Of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

According to a report by ETimes, a source said “Alia’s grandfather N Razdan wanted to see her getting married to Ranbir. A hush-hush wedding has thus been planned for April 17 which will be a close-knit family affair. The ceremony will be held at RK Studios and nothing extravagant has been planned yet."

The source added, “This function does not need to be an extravagant affair because, for both families, Ranbir and Alia have been as good as married already. This is a small get-together and celebration to fulfill the wish of Alia’s grandfather.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor reacted to a query regarding his wedding date in a recent interview by revealing that it will take place soon. “I am not bitten by the mad dog that I would announce the date to the media, but I can tell you that. Alia and I are both planning to marry. I’m hoping it happens soon," he said.

In terms of work, Kapoor and Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmstra, which just wrapped up filming. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni all play important parts in the film. Aside from that, he also has 'Shamshera' in the works. He'll also be featured in 'Animal' with Rashmika Mandanna, who starred in 'Pushpa.' Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is now filming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' which also stars Ranveer Singh.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Bollywood Actress Celebrity Wedding Bollywood News Weddings India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain

Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain