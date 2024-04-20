Art & Entertainment

Ajay Devgn, Kajol Shower Their Best Wishes On Nysa Devgan On Her 21st Birthday

A child's 21st birthday is a special occasion for any parent, so when their daughter Nysa turned 21 on Saturday, Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to social media to share their joy and best wishes.

Advertisement

Instagram
Ajay Devgn, Nysa, Kajol Photo: Instagram
info_icon

A child's 21st birthday is a special occasion for any parent, so when their daughter Nysa turned 21 on Saturday, Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to social media to share their joy and best wishes.

Kajol shared an array of pictures of Nysa Devgan and penned a sweet note for her daughter. In the pictures, Nysa can be seen playing with her pooch and sitting on a swing.

The actress wrote in the caption, "Happy 21st my darling... may u always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life... know that you are loved always and forever. To the moon and back baby! Btw that last pic is how I look at you most days."

Advertisement

Earlier, the actress had shared a note about her motherhood journey, saying how her baby makes her grateful and overawed by her love and unflinching support.

Kajol had then dropped an unseen throwback picture featuring little Nysa wearing a green frock and sitting on her mother's lap.

Ajay also took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him with his daughter.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday, My Little Girl always! As many stars in the sky I wish that many wishes for you come true this Birthday. PS - My List For You Included. Love you forever."

Advertisement

Kajol and Ajay got married in February 1999. They have two children -- Nysa and son Yug.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final