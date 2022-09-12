Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
74th Emmy Awards: Selena Gomez To ‘Squid Games’ Stars To John Legend’s Performance – Best Moments To Look Forward To

The Emmy Awards 2022 are finally about to be streamed. Here are some of the moments that everyone is looking forward to from the gala event.

Emmy Awards
Emmy Awards Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 11:11 pm

The biggest night on television is here and we bring you an exclusive sneak peek on what to expect? Glitz, Glamor et al is on the cards - this prestigious night of the 74th Emmy Awards will be nothing less than magic. From a star-studded lineup of performances to the most coveted list of presenters get ready to witness the glorious spectacle this year at the Emmys.

Here are some of the best and most anticipated moments to look forward to from the auspicious night of the Emmys.

Some big names on the list

Comedian, producer and celebrated talk show host Jimmy Kemmel, Kelly Charkson from the popular ‘Kelly Charkson show’, ‘Lusi and Desi’ star Amy Poehler, Kerry Washington nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), are some of the big names from the star-studded list to dazzle the big night with their presence.

‘Squid Game’ actors Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Jung Jae to be seen together

Show that made the maximum noise this year and has created history at the Emmys with its incredible 14 nominations, the internationally acclaimed and loved Korean drama, ‘Squid Game’ has become the first non-English language series ever to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards. Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon will be seen together on the big night as they are nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Supporting Actress in a Drama Series respectively.

John Legend to perform his new album’s song

Performing for the `In memorial segment this year, the ‘All of Me’ singer John legend will take the center stage for a musical delight. The Legend-ary singer and copywriter will perform his new song ‘Pieces’ from his album ‘Legend’, to give the audience a musical treat on this glorious night.

Selena Gomez to grace the night

Expected to break the record with a string of wins this year, the ‘Only Murders in the building’ trio, Steve Martin, Martin Short and the latest hit ‘Calm down’ artist, Selena Gomez will grace the night and are amongst the coveted list of presenters this year.

Opening performance by the host Kenan Thompson

Comedian and Emmy award recipient Kenan Thompson will open the night with a fun and captivating performance. Thompson is a six-time Emmy nominee and has won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the SNL song "Come Back, Barack,", the actor and comedian is sure to enthrall the audience with his flamboyance and exuberance.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be streaming on Lionsgate Play.

International Emmy Awards: 'Aarya', Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Vir Das's Special Nominated

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: ‘The Crown’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Win Big; Check Out The Other Winners

