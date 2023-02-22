‘Ugram’: Naga Chaitanya Launches Teaser Of Allari Naresh And Vijay Kanakamedala’s Upcoming Film 

Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala’s team is turning out to be one of crazy combinations. The hero and director duo delivered a big hit with ‘Naandhi’ and are readying another massive project ‘Ugram’. The makers who are planning to release the movie in the summer kick-started the promotions by releasing the teaser, and Naga Chaitanya did the honours of launching the video.

The teaser begins on an interesting note with Naresh making his entry as a cop and bashing lawbreakers in a jungle. The villain warns him saying, “Vanti Meeda Uniform Undane Kadha Ee Pogaru… Ee Roju Neede…Naako Rojosthundi… (All your arrogance is because of the uniform… Today is your day… I’ll have my day one day…)” Naresh gives a strong reply saying, “Naadi Kaani Roju Kooda Nenilaage Nilabaduthaa…Ardhamayindaa… (I’ll stand firm like this, even if it's not my day… Do you understand…)”

The cop turns more aggressive and shows his Ugraroopam, when his family is targeted. Vijay Kanakamedala presented Allari Naresh’s character in a new yet intense manner. As a sincere police officer, Naresh not only fits in well, but he also performs commendable to keep us engaged. Mirnaa is seen playing Naresh’s wife.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens, the production design looks grand. Sid’s cinematography for this intense actioner is outstanding, while Sricharan Pakala brings the additional strength with his background score. Chota K Prasad is the editor for the movie, wherein Brahma Kadali is the production designer.

Going by the teaser, ‘Ugram’ is going to be the second hit in the combination of Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala. The film will have its theatrical release in summer, 2023.