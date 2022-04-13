Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Loot’: Maya Rudolph-Starrer Workplace Comedy To Premiere On Apple TV+ On June 24

The comedy show ‘Loot’, which has been making headlines for quite some time, is finally going to premiere on Apple TV+.

‘Loot’: Maya Rudolph-Starrer Workplace Comedy To Premiere On Apple TV+ On June 24
Maya Rudolph From 'Loot' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 9:25 pm

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first look of their new comedy series, ‘Loot’, starring and executive produced by actor Maya Rudolph.

From Emmy Award-winning creators, ‘Master Of None’ fame Alan Yang and ‘30 Rock’ fame Matt Hubbard, the 10-episode workplace comedy will debut globally with the first three episodes on Friday, June 24 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

In addition to Rudolph, the ‘Loot’ ensemble cast is led by ‘Pose’ star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, ‘Undatables’ Ron Funches , ‘Married’ star Nat Faxon and ‘Sunnyside’ actor Joel Kim Booster.

Related stories

Before Bruce Willis, 5 Hollywood Celebs Who Publicly Discussed Their Chronic Illnesses

Swara Bhasker Graces Pre Oscars's Event Celebrating South Asian Excellence In Hollywood

Alia Bhatt To Make Her Hollywood Debut With Gal Gadot In A Spy Thriller, 'Heart of Stone'

In ‘Loot’, billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder.

She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

‘Loot’ is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph executive produces, along with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens, through their Animal Pictures. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following their anthology series, ‘Little America’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Couple Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Announcement Apple TV+ Web Series Film Industry Maya Rudolph Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Yearender 2021: 5 Species That Went Extinct This Year

Yearender 2021: 5 Species That Went Extinct This Year

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC