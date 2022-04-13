‘Loot’: Maya Rudolph-Starrer Workplace Comedy To Premiere On Apple TV+ On June 24

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first look of their new comedy series, ‘Loot’, starring and executive produced by actor Maya Rudolph.

From Emmy Award-winning creators, ‘Master Of None’ fame Alan Yang and ‘30 Rock’ fame Matt Hubbard, the 10-episode workplace comedy will debut globally with the first three episodes on Friday, June 24 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

In addition to Rudolph, the ‘Loot’ ensemble cast is led by ‘Pose’ star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, ‘Undatables’ Ron Funches , ‘Married’ star Nat Faxon and ‘Sunnyside’ actor Joel Kim Booster.

In ‘Loot’, billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder.

She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

‘Loot’ is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph executive produces, along with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens, through their Animal Pictures. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following their anthology series, ‘Little America’.

