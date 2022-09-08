‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Katrina Kaif Praises Husband Vicky Kaushal, Says ‘His Principles And Values Are So Strong’

‘Koffee with Karan season 7’ is back with a bang. While Vicky Kaushal graced the couch with fellow-actor Sidharth Malhotra, his actress-wife Katrina Kaif appeared on the show with her ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. As expected, the trip talked about their personal lives on the Koffee couch.

Katrina, who got married to Vicky last year in an intimate wedding, talked about her husband and their relationship on the show. Recalling how it was awkward with Vicky because of the media reports, Katrina said, “It was funny because when there was so much coming in the media about me and Vicky dating or getting to know each other or liking each other, we actually were not dating, and it was really awkward. We had met once, the first time I met him was at the Screen Awards.”

When host Karan Johar asked her about how the two fell in love and got into a relationship, Katrina revealed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was the first person she told about having feelings for Vicky. “It really was in my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal,” she said.

Last but not the least, the actress praised Vicky’s love for his family and called it ‘incredible’, adding that in the start, Vicky used to be ‘restrictive’ about his feelings but it never bothered her.

“His principles and values are so strong, and that to me was overwhelming. This is not my first relationship. So by that time, you know what are the important things. The important things are not necessarily the frills and the fun but it’s what’s going to take you through in the long run,” Katrina signed off.

Vicky and Katrina kept their relationship under wraps for a long time.

‘Koffee With Karan 7’ streams on Disney+Hotstar every Thursday at 12 am.