Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'KGF: Chapter 2' Reminded Me Of My Own Potential: Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt speaks up about how playing the character of Adheera in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ pushed him out of his comfort zone. He wrote a special thank you note for all his fans and makers of the movie.

'KGF: Chapter 2' Reminded Me Of My Own Potential: Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt In 'KGF: Chapter 2' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 12:50 pm

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who made his debut in Kannada cinema with the recently released ‘KGF: Chapter 2, on Saturday said he will always remember the film for pushing him out of his comfort zone.

The 62-year-old actor played the role of main antagonist Adheera in the period action drama, which is a follow-up to the 2018 blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 1’. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the two-part movie series follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. Released on April 14, the movie received an overwhelming response from critics and the audience.

Taking to Twitter, Dutt posted a note stating that there will always be some films which will be more special than the others.

"Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. 'KGF: Chapter 2' was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it,” the note read.

Related stories

Sanjay Dutt Cried For Hours When He Learnt About Cancer Diagnosis

Sanjay Dutt Shot ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ In The Most Vulnerable Phase Of His Life: Maanyata Dutt

Yash: Happy To Have Worked With Sanjay Dutt In ‘KGF: Chapter 2’

“This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that,” he said.

Dutt further said the credit of creating the role of menacing Adheera belongs to director Neel.

"Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing 'Adheera' to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As a captain of the ship, it's his dream we all brought on screen," he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

The actor expressed gratitude to his fans, well-wishers and family for all their love and support always.

In addition to Dutt and Yash, the sequel features actors Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty among others.

Tags

Art & Entertainment KGF: Chapter 2 KGF 2 KGF KGF Box Office KGF Producer Kannada Kannada Cinema South Films South Film Industry Yash (actor) Sanjay Dutt Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat