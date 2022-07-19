Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' To Return After Five Years With Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar As Judges

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' will return to the television with Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi on the panel of judges.

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 10:10 am

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar, and model-actress Nora Fatehi have been roped in as judges for the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' which is all set to make a comeback with its 10th season after a gap of five years.

Commenting on her new role, Dixit said: "'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is a huge platform for all the celebrities to connect with their fans and showcase their unseen dance avatars. I have witnessed many non-dancers evolve into great dancers on the show, which marks an incredible transformation journey. Having judged four seasons in the past, this show holds a very special place in my heart. It feels like a homecoming to me. With Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi joining in, it is going to be a house on fire, and I am eagerly looking forward to it."

Johar also shared how he feels about being on the panel of judges, saying: "Nothing gives me more joy than to be a part of a show that is a one-stop destination for impeccable dance, glamour, and entertainment. I am excited to return to this show and join Madhuri and Nora on the judges' panel. Brace yourselves, as this upcoming season promises to flood your screens with fabulous performances and endless entertainment."

Fatehi added: "Life has come full circle for me as I take on the role of a judge on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' after being a former contestant. It is every artiste's dream to share the screen with the epitome of dance and grace, Madhuri Dixit, and it feels surreal that I will be joining her on the judges' panel along with Karan Johar. I have great respect for Karan Johar, whether it's his filmmaking or his style, and therefore it will be wonderful to share the platform with him. It is definitely an exciting new chapter that I am elated about and looking forward to."

'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' is to air soon on Colors.

[With Inputs from IANS]

