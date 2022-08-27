Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon' Renewed For Second Season After Massive Success Of Episode 1

The first episode of ‘House Of The Dragon’ was a superlative success. That has led HBO to give a green signal to the second season of the show much earlier than what was expected.

House Of The Dragon
House Of The Dragon Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 6:22 pm

HBO has given a second season order for ‘House Of The Dragon’, the prequel series to the popular fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’.

The show's early renewal follows its smash-hit debut with the first episode, which dropped on August 21, and drew the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history, the American premium network said in a statement on Friday.

"The first episode has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, on demand and HBO Max platforms in the US, based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data," the company said.

‘House Of The Dragon’ is based on George RR Martin's book ‘Fire & Blood’, a history of House Targaryen set 200 years before the events described in ‘Game Of Thrones’, which ended its eight-season run in 2019.

Related stories

‘House Of The Dragon’ On Disney+ Hotstar Episode 1 Review: The Fight For The Iron Throne Is Back

'House Of The Dragon' Premiere Registers Close To 10 Million Views

‘House Of The Dragon’: Prince Daemon Targaryen To Princess Rhaenyra – Here Are The Key Characters Of The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said the network is beyond proud of the show's first season.

"Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two," she added.

‘House Of The Dragon’ features an ensemble cast of Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Ryan Condal is attached as the showrunner and executive producer on the show along with Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed "Game of Thrones" episodes such as 'The Battle of Bastards' and 'The Winds of Winter'.

Condal and Martin are credited as co-creators and executive producers.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Announcement Hollywood Series Hollywood Cinema George R.R. Martin Los Angeles United States Of America USA
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Binance To Halt Trading Of Terra Classic (LUNC) For Its Network Upgrade

Binance To Halt Trading Of Terra Classic (LUNC) For Its Network Upgrade

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet