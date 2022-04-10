'Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul To Return For 'Better Call Saul' Final Season

Actor Jonathan Banks, who stars in ‘Better Call Saul’ took a joking swing at actor Bryan Cranston during the Deadline Contenders panel on April 9. He talked about Cranston probably reprising his role as Walter White.

However, as reported by Deadline, Cranston and actor Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) will be back in ‘Breaking Bad’ avatar for the last season of 'Better Call Saul'. Co-creator of the show Peter Gould announced the news at a ‘Paleyfest’ event.

Cranston and Paul played White and Pinkman in the five seasons of the drugs drama and the Netflix film ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ in 2019. Earlier, Banks who plays Mike Ehrmantruat was asked if Cranston would come back, on which he said, “Why would you want him to? I mean, talk about a really overrated actor.”

Actor Bob Odenkirk then added, “Please make sure he knows John said that.” The final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ is split into two parts and will kick off on April 18. It will run till late May and pick up again in July.

Odenkirk said about his role as Saul Goodman, “Even though I know what happens [in the end], I don’t think it’s hit me, I think I’ll have to watch it with everyone else, and that’s when it will hit me.”

Gould said about making the final season right, “It’s the Rubik’s cube from hell. It’s incredibly challenging and intimidating, but starting the show was the same thing.”