Three big events, one ending, one in the middle and the other just beginning, will headline the upcoming week for sports fans all over the world. At the same time a whole lot of other important events are lined up across arenas to keep the sports enthusiast in you hooked all through this week. (More Sports News)
Here is everything that will be on your plate in the week, May27-June 2, if you are into sports.
Cricket
Focus now shifts from the Indian Premier League to the biggest ICC event of the year: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
The World Cup has moved to the US for the first time ever as America co-hosts the tournament with the West Indies. For the first time ever we have 20 teams playing in a cricket World Cup.
The warm-up matches begin Monday, May 27 while the main tournament kicks off June 1 (June 2 IST) with neighbours US and Canada clashing in the event opener.
There will be a bit of international cricket as teams prepare for the World Cup. England and Pakistan will wrap up their T20I series and South Africa and West Indies will do the same.
In women's cricket, England and Pakistan play third and final ODI of their series on Wednesday, May 29.
The T20 Blast, England's domestic T20 tournament, also begins this week on Thursday, May 30.
Football
The week is set for a blockbuster end with the UEFA Champions League final set to take place on June 1 (June 2 IST). Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund, one of these teams will get their hands on the coveted trophy.
The Los Blancos will aim to win their 15th Champions League title and give a perfect farewell to Toni Kroos who has announced his retirement.
Dortmund, on the other hand, have been the surprise package in Europe this season and will try their best to spoil Madrid's party.
Football leagues in Italy and Spain will get over while the second leg of Bundesliga relegation play-off battle between Dusseldorf and VFL Bochum will decide who will be demoted. Dusseldorf currently lead 3-0.
Tennis
French Open 2024 has just begun and the clay court tournament will be midway through by the end of this week.
Rafael Nadal will be in action, in potentially his last French Open, with a tough road ahead of him. He faces fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the opening round.
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will have the task of defending their title.
Sumit Nagal will be the person of interest for Indian tennis fans as he will be making his French Open main draw debut. Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri are the other Indians featuring in the main draw entry list.
Other Sports
Indian men's and women's hockey teams will both be in action as the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League goes on. On Saturday, June 1, both teams will take the field against German men's and women's teams.
Athletics action shift to Oslo this week for the Diamond League that is scheduled for Thursday, May 30.
ISSF World Cup begins in Munich from Friday, May 31.
In MotoGP, action moves to Italy with the Italian GP set to take place on Sunday. Rally Italia Sardegna also begins on Thursday, May 30.