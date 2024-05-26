Sports

Week Ahead, May 27-June 2: Real Madrid vs Dortmund In Champions League Final; T20 World Cup Begins

T20 World Cup will begin, French Open will be midway and the Champions League 2023-24 will culminate in what promises to be a thrilling week for sports enthusiasts. Here is everything that will be on your plate in the week, May27-June 2, if you are into sports

AP/Manu Fernandez
Toni Kroos has announced his retirement. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
info_icon

Three big events, one ending, one in the middle and the other just beginning, will headline the upcoming week for sports fans all over the world. At the same time a whole lot of other important events are lined up across arenas to keep the sports enthusiast in you hooked all through this week. (More Sports News)

Here is everything that will be on your plate in the week, May27-June 2, if you are into sports.

Cricket

Focus now shifts from the Indian Premier League to the biggest ICC event of the year: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The World Cup has moved to the US for the first time ever as America co-hosts the tournament with the West Indies. For the first time ever we have 20 teams playing in a cricket World Cup.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy. - ICC
ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures Out: India Play Only Bangladesh; Check Full Schedule

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The warm-up matches begin Monday, May 27 while the main tournament kicks off June 1 (June 2 IST) with neighbours US and Canada clashing in the event opener.

There will be a bit of international cricket as teams prepare for the World Cup. England and Pakistan will wrap up their T20I series and South Africa and West Indies will do the same.

In women's cricket, England and Pakistan play third and final ODI of their series on Wednesday, May 29.

The T20 Blast, England's domestic T20 tournament, also begins this week on Thursday, May 30.

Football

Toni Kroos played his last home game for Madrid. - AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Toni Kroos Says Farewell As Los Blancos Draw Last La Liga Game

BY Associated Press

The week is set for a blockbuster end with the UEFA Champions League final set to take place on June 1 (June 2 IST). Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund, one of these teams will get their hands on the coveted trophy.

The Los Blancos will aim to win their 15th Champions League title and give a perfect farewell to Toni Kroos who has announced his retirement.

Dortmund, on the other hand, have been the surprise package in Europe this season and will try their best to spoil Madrid's party.

Bayer Leverkusen celebrate German Cup victory - X/@bayer_04en
Kaiserslautern 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi's Men Win German Cup For Unbeaten Domestic Double

BY Associated Press

Football leagues in Italy and Spain will get over while the second leg of Bundesliga relegation play-off battle between Dusseldorf and VFL Bochum will decide who will be demoted. Dusseldorf currently lead 3-0.

Tennis

Nadal after his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title win against Thiem in 2019. - null
French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong

BY Gaurav Thakur

French Open 2024 has just begun and the clay court tournament will be midway through by the end of this week.

Rafael Nadal will be in action, in potentially his last French Open, with a tough road ahead of him. He faces fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the opening round.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will have the task of defending their title.

Sumit Nagal will be the person of interest for Indian tennis fans as he will be making his French Open main draw debut. Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri are the other Indians featuring in the main draw entry list.

Other Sports

India are set to face Argentina again in the FIH Pro League clash on Sunday. - Photo: X/ @FirstpostSports
FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian Men's Hockey Team Go Down Against Belgium In Shootout

BY PTI

Indian men's and women's hockey teams will both be in action as the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League goes on. On Saturday, June 1, both teams will take the field against German men's and women's teams.

Athletics action shift to Oslo this week for the Diamond League that is scheduled for Thursday, May 30.

ISSF World Cup begins in Munich from Friday, May 31.

In MotoGP, action moves to Italy with the Italian GP set to take place on Sunday. Rally Italia Sardegna also begins on Thursday, May 30.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. LIVE Cyclone Remal: Landfall Process Begins Over Coastal Areas In West Bengal; Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated
  2. How Cyclone 'Remal' Got Its Name
  3. Swati Maliwal Alleges Rape And Death Threats, Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Of Making 'One-sided' Video
  4. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport Wears Deserted Look As Cyclone Forces Flight Suspensions
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 26: PM Modi’s ‘Jihadis Supporting’ INDIA-bloc Claim, Cyclone Remal In Bengal, Hamas’ Missile Attack On Israel
Entertainment News
  1. Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Anasuya Sengupta For Bagging Best Actress Award At Cannes
  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Payal Kapadia And Team On Historic Cannes Win
  3. Mouni Roy Enjoys Beach Time And Shares Pictures From Her Vacation
  4. ‘All We Imagine as Light’ Intimacy Co-Ordinator Naina Bhan Calls Cannes win 'Emotional Victory’
  5. As FTII Congratulates Ex-Student Payal Kapadia, Ali Fazal Reminds It Of Action Against Her
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Iyer's Back-To-Back Sixes: The Cherry On Top Of Kolkata Knight Riders' Dominance (46/1 In 4 Overs)
  2. T20 World Cup: Holder Ruled Out With Injury, McCoy Named As Replacement
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Home Curse Broken: Charles Leclerc Wins Monaco Grand Prix
  4. ICC T20 WC 2024, Namibia Vs Uganda, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  5. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Sunrisers Dismissed For Lowest-Ever Total In Title Clashes
World News
  1. New York City Hotel Prices Reach Record High Amid Migrant Crisis And Travel Resurgence: What Travelers Need To Know
  2. Turbulence On Qatar Airways Flight Leaves 12 Injured
  3. Aid Trucks Begin Entering Gaza Under Agreement With Egypt To Bypass Rafah
  4. Periodical Cicadas Emergence: Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted In Illinois
  5. Hamas Launches Missile Attack On Israel's Tel Aviv
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest