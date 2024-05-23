Tennis

French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong

Can Novak Djokovic get past shaky form to achieve new heights? Will Iga Swiatek continue to dominate? Will Rafael Nadal weave his magic in Paris again? Here are the top five storylines to keep an eye out for in French Open 2024

Nadal after his record 12th French Open tennis tournament title win against Thiem in 2019.
info_icon

The French Open main draw is set to start from Sunday, May 26 and narratives that will dominate the season are coming out from the Roland Garros. (More Tennis News)

Can Novak Djokovic get past shaky form to achieve new heights? Will Iga Swiatek continue to dominate? Will Rafael Nadal weave his magic in Paris again? Here are the top five storylines to keep an eye out for in French Open 2024.

A Class Apart

Andy Murray was eliminated when his first-round match was completed on Tuesday - null
Geneva Open: Yannick Hanfmann Denies Andy Murray Meeting With Novak Djokovic

BY Stats Perform

World number one Novak Djokovic is currently at 24 singles majors. One more Grand Slam trophy will see him get past Margaret Court’s tally of 24 and establish a league of his own.

The Serb legend is also aiming to venture into new heights of greatness by becoming the first player to win all four Grand Slams at least four times.

What better than to do it all at the French Open 2024 by defending his title. 

Fitness and recent form may put hurdles against him, but the 37-year-old has gotten past way bigger roadblocks in his career. A record-breaking title would elevate him to levels no player has been able to achieve.

'Three'Iga Swiatek?

Swiatek completed a hat-trick of Italian Open titles. - null
Italian Open Final: Iga Swiatek Beats Aryna Sabalenka, Completes Rome WTA 1000 Hat-Trick

BY Stats Perform

Just like Djokovic, the top-ranked woman Iga Swiatek is also aiming at multiple records when she continues her fine form at the Roland Garros.

The Polish superstar has won the French Open in 2022 and then defended her crown last year to become the first woman since Justine Henin (2007) to do so. This year, Swiatek will again try to match Henin by becoming the first woman to win three back-to-back titles in Paris since 2007.

Swiatek would also try to match Chris Evert, Steffi Graf and Justine Henin to become the fourth woman to win four titles at the Roland Garros.

Entering the French Open on the back of victories in Rome and Madrid, Swiatek starts her campaign as a huge favourite to become the first women since Serena Williams in 2013 to win three consecutive titles at a major.

Sinner Chases History... And Djokovic

Ranked number two currently, Jannik Sinner is on the heels of Novak Djokovic to dethrone the Serb from the top spot. The 22-year-old will be assured of the top spot if he reaches the final. If he is able to do so, Sinner will become the first Italian to rise to the top of world rankings.

The current Australian Open winner is also gunning to become the first man in the Open era to win their first two majors in succession. A French Open victory will help him create this history.

Alexander Zverev in action at the Italian Open semi-final. - X | @InteBNLdItalia
French Open 2024 Preview: Alexander Zverev's Stocks Rising Amid Questions Over Big Names

BY Associated Press

Advantage Alexander Zverev?

In the last three years, Alexander Zverev has marked his attendance in the French Open semifinals but has failed to go further. This year, he has a real chance.

The top three in the world, Djokovic, Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, are all currently either battling form or injury. Clay king Rafael Nadal is in the twilight of his career. All this paves way for Zverev to finally get his hands on a majors title. A win in the Italian Open in the build-up to the Roland Garros has only boosted his credentials.

A better finish than his last three is a natural expectation.

End Of An Era?

A French fan poses with a life-sized cardboard cutout of Rafael Nadal next to Roland Garros main stadium, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in Paris. The French Open tennis tournament start Sunday May 26th. - AP
Thousands Of Fans Flock To Watch Nadal Practice Ahead Of French Open

BY Associated Press

All good things come to an end and however we may not want it, it seems we are inching towards the end of Rafael Nadal’s love affair with the Roland Garros.

No one has won even half of Nadal’s 14 titles in Paris. No one has won 100 games on the Parisian clay while Nadal has won 112. Only three times in his entire career has the 22-time Grand Slam winner lost at the French Open and never has he lost back-to-back matches in the tournament. His record list at the Roland Garros is limitless, but the body has its limits.

We could be seeing the last of Nadal in Paris and it is unlikely that the Spaniard will be at his best. But can the King Of Clay weave his magic for one last time? Can his body perform the miracles that his mind tells it to do?

Even if he does not, just to see Nadal at his favourite hunting ground for one last time will be a blessing for all tennis fans.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jamia Millia Islamia Appoints Mohammad Shakeel As Officiating VC Hours After HC's Order
  2. Brutal Heat In Large Parts Of India; Temperatures Set To Rise Further, Says IMD
  3. Delhi Police Will Come To Interrogate My Ailing Parents On Thursday: CM Kejriwal
  4. Heatwave Grips Rajasthan, Barmer Hottest At 48 Deg C; Govt Cancels Leaves Of Doctors, Officials
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Cancels Teenage Driver's Bail; Grandfather Has Underworld Ties With Chhota Rajan | Latest Updates
Entertainment News
  1. Gurmeet Choudhary Hasn’t Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'
  2. Monalisa's Beach Fashion Is All About Breezy Co-Ord Set, Sun Hat, Slippers
  3. Shalin Bhanot Had No Plans To Do ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi'
  4. Manasvi Mamgai's Film With Katie Holmes, Al Pacino Sheds Light On Forgotten Kidnapping Episode
  5. Anupam Kher Warns Fans About Fake Video Circulating Under His Name On Telegram
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024, Eliminator: Sanju Samson Credits Kumar Sangakkara, Support Staff For Win Over RCB
  2. IPL 2024, Eliminator: RR Beat RCB By Four Wickets, Set To Face SRH In Second Qualifier
  3. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Virat Kohli's Rocket Throw Finds Dhruv Jurel Short - Watch
  4. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By Four Wickets - As It Happened
  5. Sports News Highlights: ENG Vs PAK T20I Washed Out; IND Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout
World News
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. These Famous Tourist Spots Are Struggling To Survive Due To Overtourism
  3. America Will Send An Indian Astronaut To International Space Station By Year-End: US Envoy
  4. UK General Elections On July 4, PM Rishi Sunak Ends Months Of Speculations
  5. Apple's New Feature To Combat Motion Sickness For Phone Users In Cars
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM's Terms INDIA-bloc 'Extremely Communal' At Dwarka Rally; Kejriwal Says Want 'Fair Probe' In Maliwal Case
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Sports News Highlights: ENG Vs PAK T20I Washed Out; IND Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout