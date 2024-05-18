Tennis

Italian Open Final: Iga Swiatek Beats Aryna Sabalenka, Completes Rome WTA 1000 Hat-Trick

Winning her third Italian Open title before turning 23, Iga Swiatek is only the second player to achieve that feat after Gabriela Sabatini. In fact, at 22 years and 352 days old, the Pole is the youngest player to win 10 WTA 1000 titles since the introduction of the format in 2009