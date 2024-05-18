Tennis

Italian Open Final: Iga Swiatek Beats Aryna Sabalenka, Completes Rome WTA 1000 Hat-Trick

Winning her third Italian Open title before turning 23, Iga Swiatek is only the second player to achieve that feat after Gabriela Sabatini. In fact, at 22 years and 352 days old, the Pole is the youngest player to win 10 WTA 1000 titles since the introduction of the format in 2009

Swiatek completed a hat-trick of Italian Open titles.
Iga Swiatek stormed to her third Italian Open title following a dominant 6-2 6-3 victory over Aryna Sabalenka. (More Tennis News)

The world number one took just under an hour-and-a-half to deny the world number two, and complete a hat-trick of triumphs in Rome.

The pair were contesting a second final in as many events, with Swiatek saving three championship points before eventually prevailing in the Madrid Open showpiece a fortnight ago.

However, it was one-way traffic this time around. The Pole converted two out of three break points as she controlled the opening set.

Sabalenka was the last player to deny Swiatek in a WTA final, that coming at last year's Madrid Open.

Although, the second seed was helpless as her opponent broke again in game seven of the second set, before wrapping up a fourth title of the season ahead of the French Open later this month.

Data debrief

Landing her third Italian Open title before turning 23, Swiatek is only the second player to achieve that feat after Gabriela Sabatini.

In fact, at 22 years and 352 days old, she is the youngest player to win 10 WTA 1000 titles since the introduction of the format in 2009.

The Pole also became the third player to triumph in Madrid and Rome during the same season, after Dinara Safina (2009) and Serena Williams (2013).

