Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures Out: India Play Only Bangladesh; Check Full Schedule

Canada and Nepal will kick off the warm-up fixtures on Monday, May 27 in Texas and India-Bangladesh June 1 clash will be the last of such matches

ICC
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC
info_icon

India's sole warm-up game at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be against Bangladesh reportedly in New York on June 1, the opening day of the tournament. (More Cricket News)

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday revealed the fixtures list for the warm-up games and India got only one game to warm-up for the showpiece event being held in the West Indies and the USA.

Usain Bolt was present at the official launch of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York - X/@T20WorldCup
T20 World Cup 2024: New York Stadium That Will Host India-Pakistan Clash Ready For Use

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Canada and Nepal will kick off the warm-up fixtures on Monday, May 27 in Texas and India-Bangladesh June 1 clash will be the last of such fixtures.

Earlier, teams used to play two warm-up games ahead of an ICC event but the tight scheduling this year will not allow all 20 sides to do that ahead of the tournament.

Indian Premier League 2024 ends on May 26, less than a week before the World Cup begins.

ICC in its release stated that for the upcoming tournament teams had the choice to play up to two warm-up matches, depending on their arrival time at the event.

17 teams have chosen to play the warm-up games, as per ICC.

Check out the schedule for the warm-up games ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The Indian T20 World Cup squad is headlined by the presence of the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. - X/@ICC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Full Squads Of All Teams Announced So Far

BY Outlook Sports Desk

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match fixtures

Monday 27 May
Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00
Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Tuesday 28 May
Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Wednesday 29 May
South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 13h00

Thursday 30 May
Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30
Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 15h00
Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00
West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Friday 31 May
Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Saturday 1 June

Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA

(Timings as per local time)

