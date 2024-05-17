India's sole warm-up game at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be against Bangladesh reportedly in New York on June 1, the opening day of the tournament. (More Cricket News)
International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday revealed the fixtures list for the warm-up games and India got only one game to warm-up for the showpiece event being held in the West Indies and the USA.
Canada and Nepal will kick off the warm-up fixtures on Monday, May 27 in Texas and India-Bangladesh June 1 clash will be the last of such fixtures.
Earlier, teams used to play two warm-up games ahead of an ICC event but the tight scheduling this year will not allow all 20 sides to do that ahead of the tournament.
Indian Premier League 2024 ends on May 26, less than a week before the World Cup begins.
ICC in its release stated that for the upcoming tournament teams had the choice to play up to two warm-up matches, depending on their arrival time at the event.
17 teams have chosen to play the warm-up games, as per ICC.
Check out the schedule for the warm-up games ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match fixtures
Monday 27 May
Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00
Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00
Tuesday 28 May
Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00
Wednesday 29 May
South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 13h00
Thursday 30 May
Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30
Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30
Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 15h00
Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00
West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00
Friday 31 May
Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30
Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30
Saturday 1 June
Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA
(Timings as per local time)