Week Ahead, July 8-14: James Anderson's England Farewell; UEFA Euro, Copa America See Business Ends

As July moves into the second week, the month continues to bring with it a number of major events that move towards the business end. The UEFA Euro and Copa America will both see the semi-finals the the respective tournaments being played, while Wimbledon 2024 final is also scheduled for the weekend. (More Sports News)
Cricket
The Shubman Gill-led Indian side will continue to play their five-match T20I series against Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Tamil Nadu Premier League, Lanka Premier League and Major League Cricket will continue to move with games coming thick and fast.
India Women will take on South Africa Women will face each other in the 3rd T20I on July 9, with England Women playing New Zealand Women in three T20Is in the week. England will host West Indies in the first Test as James Anderson is set to retire after the Lord’s game.
Football
The much-anticipated UEFA European Championship will have the two semi-finals, where Spain face France and England meet Netherlands. While in Copa America, Argentina face Canada in the first semi-final, and Uruguay will go head to head against Colombia in the second.
The Major League Soccer will also see teams continuing to battle it out for being named the champions of the United States.
Other Sports
With Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz still in the race, Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Club could see a very exciting finish. The Tour De France will be in full swing as the Grand Chess Tour kicks off in Croatia.
In Athletics, the Diamond League will get underway in Monaco, as PGA Tour’s ISCO Championship also begins.