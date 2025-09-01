US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic And Taylor Fritz Set Up Flushing Meadows Clash

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic cruised past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, despite needing medical attention twice during the match. Playing his first tournament since Wimbledon, Djokovic overcame the brief interruptions in a contest that lasted just under two hours

  • Novak Djokovic defeated  Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-3 6-2 to enter quarterfinals

  • He will face Taylor Fritz in the to right match

  • Djokovic owns a 10-0 head-to-head record against Fritz

Novak Djokovic breezed to a 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over Jan-Lennard Struff, despite twice receiving medical attention.

Djokovic, who is playing at his first tournament since Wimbledon, received treatment on a couple of occasions throughout a clash that lasted just under two hours.

The 38-year-old, who has now won 30 Tour-level matches this season, will now face fourth seed and American number one Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.

Fritz beat Tomas Machac 

Djokovic owns a 10-0 head-to-head record against Fritz, with the pair having last met at the Shanghai Masters in 2024.

The Serbian beat Fritz in the quarter-finals of the 2023 US Open, which is the last grand slam he won.

"I don't know how many more I'm going to have, so obviously each one is very special and I want to thank all you guys for being present here tonight," Djokovic said after his victory, once again hinting at an impending retirement.

Data Debrief: Djokovic keeps grinding

Djokovic has reached the US Open quarter-finals for the 14th time, surpassing Roger Federer and Andre Agassi (13) for the outright second-most of any player in the Open Era, trailing only Jimmy Connors (17).

At the age of 38 years and 94 days, he has become the oldest player in the Open Era to reach the last eight at all four majors in one season.

Fritz, meanwhile, has become the first American man to reach the quarter-finals at the US Open and Wimbledon in consecutive seasons since Andy Roddick (2003-04).

