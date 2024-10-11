Tennis

Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'

Nadal announced on Thursday via a video on his social media platforms that he will retire from competitive tennis following next month's Davis Cup finals in Malaga

Novak-Djokovic-Rafael-Nadal
Djokovic paid tribute to great rival Nadal
info_icon

Novak Djokovic believes Rafael Nadal's "legacy will live forever" as the 24-time major winner paid tribute to his great rival. (More Tennis News)

Nadal announced on Thursday via a video on his social media platforms that he will retire from competitive tennis following next month's Davis Cup finals in Malaga.

It brings the curtain down on a glittering career in which he won 22 grand slams, including a record 14 French Open singles triumphs. 

His major tally was then a record, but has since been surpassed by Djokovic, against whom he contested what many believe to be tennis' greatest rivalry.

The pair faced off 60 times, including nine times in slam finals, with the Serb boasting a narrowly superior 31-29 record, while he prevailed in their final clash at the Paris Olympics.

Rafael Nadal will be the second of tennis' 'Big Three', after Roger Federer, to retire - null
Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay

BY Stats Perform

And Djokovic has followed suit in paying tribute to the Spaniard, who was dubbed "the King of Clay" for his exploits at Roland-Garros.

"Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport," he wrote on his social media platforms.

"You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis, and I think that's probably the greatest achievement anyone can wish for.

"Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit are going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever. Only you know what you had to endure to become an icon of tennis and sport in general.

"Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry, which has impacted me the most as a player.

"Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you the best possible farewell in Malaga with the Davis Cup team of Spain. I will be there in person to pay respect to your stellar career."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan Suffer Historic Innings Defeat - Data Debrief
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: England Beat Pakistan By An Innings And 47 Runs In Multan
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Taken To Hospital After High Fever
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group C: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Visitors Tighten Their Grip On Day 4 - In Pics
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Greece Stun England; Kylian Mbappe-Less France Beat Israel 4-1
  2. Julian Nagelsmann Believes Football Must Take Inspiration From NBA, NFL Over Schedule
  3. Norway 3-0 Slovenia, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Sets Scoring Record With Brace
  4. Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Koeman Urges Oranje To Maintain Positive Start
  5. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
  3. US Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Salutes 'Legend' Rafael Nadal
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  5. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Raavan Redux: The Anti-Hero’s Many Dimensions
  2. Outlook's Apeksha Priyadarshini spoke to actor-turned-author Ashutosh Rana
  3. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  4. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  5. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Scenes Of Devastation: The Aftermath Of Hurricane Milton Across Florida | In Photos
  2. 20 Killed, 8 Injured In Attack On Coal Mines In Pak's Balochistan
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  4. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures