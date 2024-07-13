Tennis

Wimbledon: Djokovic Trumps Musetti, Sets Up Alcaraz Final Rematch

Novak Djokovic claimed his 97th career men's singles win at Wimbledon, surpassing Roland-Garros (96) for the outright most he has recorded at a single ATP-level event

Novak Djokovic will play Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.
Novak Djokovic will play Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Wimbledon final following a straight-set triumph over Lorenzo Musetti on Centre Court. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic set up a repeat of the tournament's showpiece a year ago, reaching his 10th SW19 final after emerging a 6-4 7-6 (2-7) 6-4 victor against the Italian. 

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the Wimbledon final. - null
Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return

BY Stats Perform

The encounter started with incredible intensity, with both players trading blows in an attempt to gain the early advantage. 

However, Djokovic would get the decisive break point in the sixth game, only for Musetti to break back soon after, but the Serbian was able to hold to take the first set. 

The seven-time Wimbledon champion was made to work for his two-set advantage, with his Italian opponent holding onto hopes of completing an unlikely win. 

Musetti produced arguably the shot of the afternoon, striking a stunning backhand to end a 15-shot rally which brought applauds from Djokovic.

But it proved to be in vain as Djokovic showcased his class in the tie break, edging closer to a 97th triumph in SW19. 

The Serbian's victory was confirmed after two hours and 48 minutes worth of action, but could have finished a lot sooner as he squandered three match points in the final set.

Musetti had the chance to break back to keep the game alive but sent his forehand into the top of the net, with Djokovic making no mistake at the fourth time of asking. 

The world number two will be hopeful of rectifying his defeat to Alcaraz 12 months ago, with another exciting match in store following their five-set thriller that saw the Spaniard claim his maiden Wimbledon crown. 

Data Debrief: Djokovic's Wimbledon love story continues

Djokovic claimed his 97th career men's singles triumph at Wimbledon, surpassing Roland-Garros (96) for the outright most he has recorded at a single ATP-level event. 

He surpassed Chris Evert (96) to go out on his own in fourth place on the all-time list for the most SW19 singles victories among men and women. 

Only Serena Williams (98), Roger Federer (105) and Martina Navratilova (120) have won more.

The Serbian reached his sixth consecutive men's singles final at Wimbledon, matching Bjorn Borg (six, 1976-81). Only Roger Federer (seven, 2003-09) has made more finals in consecutive editions of the event in the Open Era. 

