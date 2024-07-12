Tennis

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return

Having pipped Daniil Medvedev in four sets, Carlos Alcaraz will face either seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti for the Wimbledon title on Sunday

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the Wimbledon final.
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz will have the chance to defend his Wimbledon title after coming from behind to beat Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals on Friday. (More Tennis News)

The 21-year-old endured another shaky start, but in the end, was too good for the Russian as he won 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 6-4 6-4 in just under three hours on Centre Court.

Both players got multiple breaks in the first set as momentum ebbed and flowed, though Medvedev looked to be running away with it as he raced into a 5-2 lead.

Alcaraz rallied to force a tie-break, though the Russian took advantage of another slip in concentration as he dropped only one point.

The defending champion, who made a slow start to his quarter-final as well, soon hit his stride and, with the help of an early break, easily held out to win the second.

Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates after defeating Donna Vekic of Croatia in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 11, 2024. - (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Preview: It's Jasmine Paolini Vs Barbora Krejcikova - Against All Odds

BY Associated Press

It was much the same story in the third set as Alcaraz caused more problems with his aggressive serve, not allowing Medvedev back in after edging in front.

The world number five showed some of his early fight in the final set, trading breaks with Alcaraz, but after unsuccessfully defending a break point, he could not maintain his momentum, leaving an opening for the Spaniard to get the win.

He will face either seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti for the title on Sunday.

Data Debrief: Back-to-back finals for Alcaraz

Despite not playing at his best for the majority of Wimbledon, Alcaraz once again showed what he was made of.

He is into his fourth final in 14 grand slam main draws, and should he win on Sunday, he could become the youngest player in the Open era to win the men's singles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in a calendar year.

Since the ATP rankings were first published in 1973, Alcaraz has become the youngest player to achieve top-five wins on grass, clay and hard court in consecutive seasons (2023 and 2024).

Indeed, he is just the third player under 22 to win his first five matches of the season against top five opponents, after Bjorn Borg (1977-78) and Rafael Nadal (2006-07). 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview
  2. James Anderson Retirement: Ben Stokes Labels England Pacer As 'One Of The GOATs'
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Legend Pens Emotional England Message In 'Special' Final Outing
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. James Anderson Retirement: Legend Finishes Test Career With Innings Win - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Jonny Evans Extends Manchester United Stay By One Year
  2. Canada Vs Uruguay Preview, Copa America 3rd Place Match: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  3. Argentina Vs Colombia Final Preview, Copa America: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players
  4. IND-W 1-1 MYA-W, International Friendly: Pyari Xaxa Nets Again As India Draw With Mayanmar
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return
  2. Barbora Krejcikova Vs Jasmine Paolini, Final Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Preview: It's Jasmine Paolini Vs Barbora Krejcikova - Against All Odds
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  2. Delhi: Govt To Launch New Drive Against Motor Vehicle Scheme Violations By Aggregators On July 15
  3. Costly Vegetables Push Retail Inflation To 4-Month High Of 5.08 Percent In June
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Trainee IAS Calls Navi Mumbai DCP To Release Relative Accused Of Theft
  5. Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls: BJP-Backed Mahayuti Alliance Wins 9 Out Of 11 Seats
Entertainment News
  1. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  2. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  3. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  4. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'
US News
  1. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  2. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
  3. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  4. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  5. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
World News
  1. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  2. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
  3. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  4. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Trust Vote, KP Sharma Oli Set Succeed
  5. London: Suspect In Murder Of BBC Presenter's Family Arrested; Was Ex-BF Of A Victim, Claim Reports
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report