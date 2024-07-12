Tennis

Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Preview: It's Jasmine Paolini Vs Barbora Krejcikova - Against All Odds

Neither Jasmine noe Barbora have played in a Wimbledon singles final before — Paolini was 0-3 at the grass-court major before this tournament started — and their meeting ensures there will be yet another new champion

Jasmine Paolini Wimbledon 2024 Final AP Photo
Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates after defeating Donna Vekic of Croatia in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
info_icon

Barbora Krejcikova had a bad back and just a handful of wins this season before Wimbledon. (More Tennis News)

So, yeah, she's pretty surprised to have reached the final at the All England Club on Saturday against No. 7 Jasmine Paolini, who is equally amazed to be one step away from the title.

Neither has played in a Wimbledon singles final before — Paolini was 0-3 at the grass-court major before this tournament started — and their meeting ensures there will be yet another new champion. Wimbledon has seen seven women win the past seven singles titles, dating to when Serena Williams won her seventh in 2016.

“I have had many difficult periods. I never really imagined that ... I could reach a Wimbledon final, that I can be a different player,” said Krejcikova, who won the 2021 French Open for her only Grand Slam singles title.

Both Krejcikova and Paolini dropped their first set in the semifinals before fighting back to reach the final.

Krejcikova, the No. 31 seed, ousted 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court after Paolini outlasted Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) in the longest Wimbledon women's semifinal on record.

Wimbledon Tennis Championships - Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

For both winners, the momentum turned when they started playing more aggressively, which they'll likely need to do again on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Krejcikova dropped her first three service games, though she also broke the hard-serving Rybakina twice in the first set to at least give her something to build on as she mounted her comeback.

Krejcikova likes to come to the net — she's won seven Grand Slam doubles titles, including two at Wimbledon — and after just one approach in the first set, she won 11 points on 14 trips forward.

“I felt that I had to maybe put a little bit more pressure on her. I was just looking first for some options. One of the options that I have is to serve and volley,” she said.

Before the semifinal, Krejcikova acknowledged: “I didn't really expect to get this far.”

She reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January but was then slowed by a back injury and what she described as a series of illnesses.

After Melbourne Park, she played only nine matches — winning three — before coming to the All England Club. Two of the victories came at a grass-court tuneup tournament at Birmingham.

The 28-year-old Paolini, who is Italian and has family ties to Poland and Ghana, is the first woman representing Italy to reach the Wimbledon final in the Open era, which began in 1968.

She is also the first woman to get to the title matches at the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season since Williams in 2016.

“The finals, Paris and here – these are things I didn't expect. It's all special,” said Paolini, who lost to Iga Swiatek in the Roland Garros final.

After getting some rest, both Paolini and Krejcikova have plenty to work on. Krejcikova committed six double-faults against Rybakina. Paolini wasted two match points before putting away Vekic and said afterward: “I was drowning, but I managed to swim.”

The finalists have only faced each other once before, back in Australian Open qualifying in 2018. Krejcikova won in straight sets but that surely won't factor into Saturday's final — neither woman even recalled the match.

The 5-foot-4 (1.63-meter) Paolini tries to control rallies with early strikes and frustrates opponents by seemingly getting to every spot on the court defensively. Emma Navarro, who eliminated Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka before losing to Paolini in the quarterfinals, said the Italian was “on top of me from the very first point."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Retirement: 'A Joy To Watch You Bowl', India Legend Sachin Tendulkar Praises England Great
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  3. Colombo Strikers Positive Despite Loss To Jaffna Kings In Lanka Premier League 2024
  4. MLC 2024: Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar Star In Washington Freedom's Win Over Seattle Orcas
  5. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'It Will Haunt Me Forever' - Declan Rice Using ENG's 2020 Final Defeat As Motivation
  3. Copa America 2024: Uruguay Players Defend Decision To Enter Crowd To Protect Families Amid Brawl
  4. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville
  5. 'If Jurgen Klopp Is Available, No Others Need To Be Interviewed By US Soccer': Jim Curtin
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Guests Arrive For Grand Ambani Wedding In Mumbai; Mamata Meets Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule
  2. NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Person Wrongly Arrested By CBI
  3. NEST 2024 Result Declared: Steps To Check Your Points And Other Details Inside
  4. Kejriwal Bail: AAP Supremo To Decide On Continuing As Delhi CM | What Did SC Say
  5. 'Headline Grabbing Exercise': Congress Reacts To Centre's 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Announcement
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  2. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  3. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'
  5. A Roundup Of All The Outfits Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
US News
  1. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  2. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  3. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  4. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  5. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
World News
  1. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  2. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Trust Vote, KP Sharma Oli Set Succeed
  3. London: Suspect In Murder Of BBC Presenter's Family Arrested; Was Ex-BF Of A Victim, Claim Reports
  4. Teenager Arrested After UK Gurdwara Attack With ‘Bladed Weapon’
  5. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Kenya Batting First Against Nigeria
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Guests Arrive For Grand Ambani Wedding In Mumbai; Mamata Meets Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report