Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics

Jasmine Paolini reached the finals of Wimbledon 2024 after she beat Donna Vekic in a three-set thriller on Thursday, July 11. The Italian won the game 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 to book her place in the final on July 13 where she will go head to head against Barbora Krejcikova.

Wimbledon Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates after defeating Donna Vekic of Croatia in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2024
Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2024 Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Donna Vekic of Croatia reacts after loosing a point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Jasmine Paolini vs Donna Vekic
Jasmine Paolini vs Donna Vekic Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jasmine Paolini, left, of Italy is congratulated by Donna Vekic of Croatia following their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Donna Vekic vs Jasmine Paolini
Donna Vekic vs Jasmine Paolini Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Donna Vekic of Croatia waves to the crowd after being defeated by Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Wimbledon Championships
Wimbledon Championships Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates after defeating Donna Vekic of Croatia in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Wimbledon Championships 2024
Wimbledon Championships 2024 Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a forehand return to Donna Vekic of Croatia during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Britain Tennis Wimbledon
Britain Tennis Wimbledon Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a forehand return to Donna Vekic of Croatia during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Britain Tennis Wimbledon 2024
Britain Tennis Wimbledon 2024 Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts during her semifinal match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Donna Vekic Tennis
Donna Vekic Tennis Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Donna Vekic of Croatia plays a forehand return to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Tennis Jasmine Paolini
Tennis Jasmine Paolini Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Donna Vekic of Croatia plays a forehand return to Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

