Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics

Jasmine Paolini reached the finals of Wimbledon 2024 after she beat Donna Vekic in a three-set thriller on Thursday, July 11. The Italian won the game 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 to book her place in the final on July 13 where she will go head to head against Barbora Krejcikova.