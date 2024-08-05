Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024

Novak Djokovic ended his long-wait to win an Olympic gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, and also called it “probably the biggest sporting success”. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
The 37-year-old Serb is also eyeing to play the 2028 Olympics to be hosted in Los Angeles.
After beating Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic became the oldest man to win an Olympic gold medal in the history of the singles tennis event.
He beat the Spaniard 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) in a thrilling final on Phillippe Chatrier in Paris.
"This is probably the biggest sporting success I have ever had and the most special feeling,” Djokovic was quoted as saying by Barron’s.
Previously, Djokovic had clinched the bronze medal in the Beijing Olympics 2008, and had lost three semi-finals before the Paris Games.
With this historic medal, the 37-year-old also joined an elite group that consisted of Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Steffi Graf, and Serena Williams for players to have won all four Grand Slams as well as the Olympic singles gold medal, completing the career Golden Slam.
Djokovic also spoke about his ambitions to play the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and how he enjoys playing for Serbia.
“I want to play in Los Angeles, I enjoy playing for my country in the Olympic Games, in the Davis Cup,” he added.
Djokovic is next expected to play the hard-court swing ahead of the last Grand Slam of the season in New York, the US Open, that is scheduled to start from August 26.