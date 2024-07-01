Tennis

Naomi Osaka Vs Diane Parry, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Star Makes Winning Return After Five-Year Absence - Data Debrief

The Japanese star, playing in the tournament as a wild card, battled to a round-one victory over Parry, winning 6-1 1-6 6-4 in a topsy-turvy encounter on No.2 Court

Naomi Osaka celebrates
info_icon

Naomi Osaka made a winning return to Wimbledon after holding off Diane Parry to win a tense deciding set. (More Tennis News)

Osaka had not played at Wimbledon since 2019 until Monday's contest and last won a match at the All England Club in 2018.

But the Japanese star, playing in the tournament as a wild card, battled to a round-one victory over Parry, winning 6-1 1-6 6-4 in a topsy-turvy encounter on No.2 Court.

Osaka looked in trouble after following up an emphatic first set with a poor second that saw Parry seize control.

Four-time major winner Osaka then lost her first two service games of the decider and trailed 3-1, but battled back to win five of the last six games and claim victory.

Data Debrief: Opportunity knocks for Osaka

On a dramatic day in the women’s singles which saw seeds Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka and Ekaterina Alexandrova all withdraw from the tournament, Osaka is a big name who will be in round two.

While a meeting with either Wang Qiang or Emma Navarro is unlikely to be straightforward, Osaka will have her sights on not only reaching the second week, which she has never done before, but also making an impact if she gets there.

There was plenty to like about her aggressive approach against Parry, and she racked up 34 winners, but Osaka also has plenty to work on. She lacked fluency with her serving, as only 35 of 75 first serves (47%) landed in, often leaving her on the back foot.

Still, winning a deciding set in her first grand slam match since the painful defeat to Iga Swiatek at the French Open will have come as a huge relief, with that Paris disappointment still fresh in the memory.

