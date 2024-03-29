Tennis

Miami Open 2024 Results: Grigor Dimitrov Knocks Carlos Alcaraz Out; Semi-Finalists Confirmed

Grigor Dimitrov will face Alexander Zverev while defending champion Daniil Medvedev will meet Jannik Sinner in the two semi-finals

Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates after defeating Carlos Alcaraz Photo: (Marta Lavandier/AP)
Gregor Dimitrov beat top seed Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to book a place in the Miami Open semi-final. (More Sports News)

The Bulgarian, seeded 11th, won 6-2 6-4 to book a last-four meeting with Germany’s world number five Alexander Zverev.

Dimitrov made a fast start as he opened a 3-0 lead and Alcaraz, chasing back-to-back titles after winning in Indian Wells, was never able to get back on terms.

Goran Ivanisevic, right, with Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. - Photo: John Walton/PA
Novak Djokovic Parts Ways With Coach Goran Ivanisevic

BY Stats Perform

He fought back from 4-1 down in the second set, but Dimitrov broke again to seal his second successive win over the Spaniard.

“I think overall, to win against him, you have to play at your best; that’s just how it is,” said Dimitrov. “I came into the match very focused and extremely clear what I had to do.

“Sometimes simplicity is genius. It’s very, very hard to do it, especially when you play against an opponent like that, but I was really able to dictate the game, read the game a little bit better than last time.

“Overall, I think a very great match on my end and I’m just happy I finished in straight sets.”

Daniil Medvedev gestures to the crowd after defeating Nicolas Jarry. - Marta Lavandier/AP
Miami Open 2024: Defending Champ Medvedev Beats Jarry, Books Semi-Final Date With Sinner

BY Stats Perform

Zverev ended unseeded Fabian Marozsan’s run with a 6-3 7-5 success.

The Hungarian had beaten top 10 pair Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur to reach the last eight, but could only muster two break points as Zverev won 80 per cent of points on his first serve.

“I’m happy to be back in these late stages of these tournaments, playing the best players in the world, I think there are only those left,” said Zverev, who reached the final in Miami in 2018.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev will meet Jannik Sinner in the other semi-final in a rematch of the Australian Open final.

