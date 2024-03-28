Tennis

Miami Open 2024: Defending Champ Medvedev Beats Jarry, Books Semi-Final Date With Sinner

Daniil Medvedev beat Jannik Sinner in last year’s Miami Open final, but the Italian came from two sets down to claim the Australia Open title in January

Daniil Medvedev gestures to the crowd after defeating Nicolas Jarry. Photo: Marta Lavandier/AP
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev saw off a late challenge from Nicolas Jarry to book a Miami Open semi-final rematch with Jannik Sinner. (More Tennis News)

Medvedev beat Sinner in last year’s Miami final, but the Italian came from two sets down to claim the Australia Open title in January.

World number four Medvedev cruised through the first set against Jarry 6-2 but had to battle his way through a tie-break win in the second set as the Chilean fought his way back into the match.

“The first set I thought I was playing a good level, not doing anything extra, just enough to win,” Medvedev said.

“Then he started to play much better and it was tough rallies, tough points. He served better and it was just a matter of a few points in the tie-break.”

Sinner reached his fourth semi-final of the year as he eased past Tomas Machac 6-4 6-2 in 91 minutes.

“Physically I feel good. I’m just happy to compete,” Sinner said.

“We practise very hard to be in these positions and I’m really happy I can play once again in the semis here at such a special tournament.

“It’s special for me, I made my first Masters 1000 final here, so I’m really happy to be back in the semis.”

