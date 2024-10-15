Tennis

Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement

Jannik Sinner has won 65 of his 71 ATP Tour-level matches this year, claiming seven trophies, including the Australian Open and US Open. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, won the other two Grand Slam tournaments

Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have won all four grand slam titles this year.
info_icon

Michael Chang is confident men's tennis is in good hands with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, following confirmation of Rafael Nadal's retirement. (More Tennis News)

Nadal will feature at the Davis Cup Finals for Spain before ending his glittering career next month, becoming the latest of the "Big Four" to walk away from the court. 

Roger Federer called time on his career in 2022, while Andy Murray retired after the Paris Olympics earlier this year. 

While Novak Djokovic – who is one win away from claiming a 100th Tour-level title – remains the last active player from that iconic quartet, Chang is delighted with the next generation.

Rafael Nadal celebrates his French Open win in 2022 - null
Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang

BY Stats Perform

"I think it's pretty clear at this point, if you look at the matches of both Alcaraz and Sinner, their games are dominating," 1989 French Open winner Chang told Stats Perform. 

"Novak is still playing great tennis and to be able to win the Olympic Games is huge. You know he will still continue to fight for grand slam titles, but the games of these younger players and their confidence on court suggest they will be around for a while, barring any injuries.

"Jannik and Carlos have learned from the previous generation, they learned what it takes to go out and play unbelievable tennis.

"Carlos talks about how he watched these players growing up, how he has learned from them and taken their best qualities to improve his own game, which is very evident.

"They've inspired the younger generation and are well-liked off the court as well.

"Fans can relate to them, they're very humble in nature yet competitive on the court, which is a continuation of that kind of atmosphere and attitude that is really wonderful for our sport of tennis."

Sinner's triumph at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday saw him claim his place at the top of the ATP year-end world rankings, with only Djokovic and Nadal doing so quicker in a season since the modification of those rankings in 2009.

The Italian has won 65 of his 71 Tour-level matches this year, claiming seven trophies, including the Australian Open and US Open.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, won the other two grand slams. 

The Spaniard has won all three of his meetings with Sinner this season, and Chang believes this is only the start of a blossoming rivalry that will go beyond the sport as a whole.

"I think they've already begun to do that. Carlos, in particular, is involved in many non-tennis-related activities and I think that will be pretty commonplace for them," Chang added.

Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic to win the Shanghai Masters on Sunday - null
ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One

BY Stats Perform

"They're young and vibrant, with interests outside tennis, which is great to see.

"I don't think they'll get side-tracked like some players who have done really well in tennis, and then all of a sudden have this modelling contract over here or this and that over there and then all of a sudden, where did their tennis go?

"I don't see that happening with Alcaraz and Sinner. They seem disciplined, focused, and one-track-minded, but they won't shy away from being involved in other pursuits.

"I think they will keep that focus and will be good for our sport."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BPL Draft: Shakib Al Hasan To Play For New Franchise Chittagong Kings - Check All Squads
  2. PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Beat Pakistan To Qualify For Semi-Final - In Pics
  3. BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule For Upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament
  4. IND vs NZ: Indian Team Sweat It Out Ahead Of Kiwi Series - In Pics
  5. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan
Football News
  1. Germany 1-0 Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Defeat Leaves Ronald Koeman Fuming - Reactions
  2. Mbappe Recovery Update: Madrid Release Statement After Questions Over France Absence
  3. Craig Bellamy Wants More From Wales After Extending Unbeaten UEFA Nations League Start
  4. Spain Vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League: European Champs Ready For Big Test Despite Missing 'Irreplaceable' Stars
  5. Scotland Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo 'Can Certainly Be Involved' - Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE Updates: Bengal Tigers Sign Udita At 32L, Highest Bid So Far
  2. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  4. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Row: Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike Enters Day 11; BJP Calls For Carnival Boycott
  2. What Are GRAP-I Measures, Currently In Effect In Delhi Over Deteriorating Air Quality
  3. Kolkata Doctors' Indefinite Hunger Strike
  4. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised
  5. EC To Announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Dates Today
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  2. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  4. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  5. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. North Korea Blows Up Parts Of Inter-Korean Roads As Tensions With South Korea Soar
  2. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  3. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
  4. NASA Launches Mission To Explore Jupiter's Moon Europa In Search Of Life
  5. Pannun Case: Indian Enquiry Committee Visiting US On Tuesday
Latest Stories
  1. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Today's Horoscope For October 15, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
  5. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  6. Baba Siddique Death: Murder Plan, Probe And Manhunt | The Latest
  7. EC To Announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Dates Today
  8. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised