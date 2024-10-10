Tennis

Nadal Announces Retirement, Locks Davis Cup Finals In Malaga As Last Outing

Rafael Nadal's retirement marks the end of a remarkable journey that saw him win 22 Grand Slam titles

rafael nadal X euro foot
Tennis legend Rafael Nadal. Photo: X | EuroFoot
Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement at the age of 38, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career that has spanned over two decades. (More Tennis News)

The Spaniard revealed the news in a heartfelt video shared across his social media platforms, expressing gratitude for the incredible journey and acknowledging the physical limitations that have plagued him in recent years.

"For the last couple of years, things haven’t gone as I would have liked," Nadal admitted in his message. "I’ve reached a point where I can no longer play without limitations, and it is time to step away." He added that while it was a difficult decision, he felt at peace, having achieved far more than he ever imagined.

Nadal's final professional appearance will be at the Davis Cup Finals this November in Malaga, Spain. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who has not played since the Paris Olympics earlier this year, will join his countrymen as they face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

The opportunity to retire in front of his home crowd, representing Spain in the Davis Cup, holds special significance for Nadal, who described the event as "coming full circle."

He recalled his first Davis Cup triumph in 2004, where a crucial victory over Andy Roddick helped Spain secure the title.

Turning professional at just 14, Nadal's career has been nothing short of extraordinary. His retirement marks the end of a remarkable journey that saw him win 22 Grand Slam titles.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have been included in Spain's Davis Cup squad - null
Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight

BY Stats Perform

His dominance on clay courts is unrivalled, with a record 14 French Open titles to his name, earning him the title of "King of Clay." But his success extended beyond Roland Garros, with four US Open titles, two at Wimbledon, and two Australian Open titles.

Reflecting on his legacy, Nadal thanked his family, team, and fans for their unwavering support, stating, "Everything I have experienced has been a dream come true." He expressed a deep sense of fulfilment, knowing he gave everything to the sport.

He also credited his fierce competitors, including Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for pushing him to achieve greatness.

As Nadal prepares for his farewell in Malaga, he leaves behind a legacy of grit, sportsmanship, and excellence. His impact on tennis will be felt for generations.

