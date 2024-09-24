Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight

Rafael Nadal has been included in Spain's squad for the Davis Cup Final Eight in November, which could well be his farewell event. (More Tennis News)
Nadal, who has not featured on court since the Paris Olympics, has previously suggested the current season could be the last of his glittering career.
The Spaniard withdrew from the US Open in August and also pulled out of Bjorn Borg's Team World squad for the Laver Cup in Berlin last week.
World number three Alcaraz is also in the Spain team named by captain David Ferrer, alongside Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno and Marcel Granollers.
Alcaraz starred for Team World at the Laver Cup, winning eight points for his team, which is the most any player has managed in the competition.
Six-time champions Spain, whose most recent success came in 2019, face Netherlands in the quarter-finals, starting on November 19.
Defending champions Italy, led by world number one Jannik Sinner, take on Argentina, aiming to become the first team to retain the title since 2013.
The United States, whose squad includes Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, face Australia and Germany will meet Canada.