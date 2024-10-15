Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang

Michael Chang feels Rafael Nadal knew the time was right to move on after confirming his impending retirement. (More Tennis News)
Nadal announced last week that he would call time on his glittering playing career after the Davis Cup Finals, which will take place in Malaga next month.
The 38-year-old, who has won 22 grand slam titles, with his last coming at Roland-Garros in 2022, has struggled with injury in recent seasons, and has not played a singles match since losing to old foe Novak Djokovic at the Paris Olympics.
Chang, who is the youngest man in history to win a singles major, having clinched the 1989 French Open at the age of 17 years and 109 days, believes Nadal has made the right call.
He told Stats Perform: "I think we all knew he was nearing the end of his career. With the injuries he's had over the past couple of years, he knew it was coming sooner rather than later.
"To be honest, we would have thought that this generation, between Roger [Federer], Rafa, Andy [Murray], and Novak would have retired a few years ago, but their love for the sport is truly amazing.
"Their dedication and competitive spirit really kept them out there for so long, still competing at an extremely high level. It's one thing to be out there and just chugging along, but these guys are still winning grand slams and vying for grand slams.
"Roger and Rafa did it for so long, and obviously, Novak's still going, it's incredible. Rafa has accomplished everything you could in the sport of tennis, and he's unbelievably well-respected in every regard, whether you're a tennis fan or not.
"You would never want to see a champion like that go, but it’s time to move on. You can't play at this level forever, but the times we've had to enjoy him on tour and witness so many unbelievable matches around the world, it's certainly been a joy to watch and witness."
Djokovic (24) is the only man to win more major titles than Nadal, who has won a record 14 French Open crowns.
And while Chang is unsure if Nadal ranks as the greatest of all time, the 52-year-old believes other factors than grand slam titles must come into consideration.
"I think for him to be known as one of the greatest tennis players that we've ever seen is special," Chang added.
"I think there's no question that Novak, as far as results go and titles go and grand slam titles go, there's no question that his results stand above everybody else, but when we think about these great champions, you think about their admirable qualities.
"Rafa's grit, heart, forehand, his ability to move and get around, the mental toughness in intense situations, is remarkable.
"Those are the things we'll remember about him as a tennis player. His interactions with fans and fellow players also show he's extremely well-respected. Those are the qualities we will always remember. I hope he stays involved in the tennis scene because he'll always be a great ambassador for the sport."
When it comes to Nadal's legacy, Chang believes the Spaniard's character is what sets him apart.
He said: "That's one of the reasons he's so admired. All tennis players want to do well; they want to reach number one and win grand slam tournaments, but some players have a more selfish mentality and don't care much about others or what they think.
"Rafa is not like that. He takes time to give back, he takes time for fans, and he appreciates people coming to watch him play. He has a ton of respect for everyone he comes in contact with and because of the way he's conducted himself on and off the court, people admire him as more than just a tennis player.
"Look at what he's done for Spanish tennis, he's inspired the next generations and embraced them. He's been nothing but complimentary towards this new generation of players, like Carlos Alcaraz leading the way."