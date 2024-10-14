Tennis

Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo

Rafael Nadal is the latest of the 'Big Four' to announce their departure from the sport after Andy Murray earlier this year, along with Roger Federer in 2022, with Novak Djokovic the only one still playing

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal will retire from professional tennis in November 2024.
info_icon

Rafael Nadal deserves "everything in this world" in his retirement after the sacrifices he made during his tennis career, says former Moto GP world champion Jorge Lorenzo. (More Tennis News)

Nadal officially confirmed his departure from the sport earlier this week, with his glittering 23-year spell on the court set to end after November's Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

The Spaniard has lifted 22 major titles, a total only bettered by Margaret Court, Novak Djokovic (both 24) and Serena Williams (23) in tennis history. 

An astonishing 14 of those came at the French Open, which is the most of any player at a single grand slam in history, leading him to be dubbed 'The King of Clay' at Roland-Garros. 

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2024 Olympic Games. - null
'A Part Of Me Left With Them', Says Djokovic After Nadal, Murray Retirements

BY Stats Perform

Nadal's 112 French Open wins are the most of any man at a single major in the Open Era, while his 14-0 record in Roland-Garros finals is the best recorded by anyone at an event in that span.

Nadal is the latest of the 'Big Four' to announce their departure from the sport after Andy Murray earlier this year, along with Roger Federer in 2022, with Djokovic the only one still playing.

Lorenzo, a five-time world champion who retired from motorsport five years ago, shared his experiences since leaving the track and what the future has in store for Nadal.

"Everyone experiences [retirement] in a different way," Lorenzo told Stats Perform at Festival dello Sport in Trento, Italy.

Rafael Nadal will be the second of tennis' 'Big Three', after Roger Federer, to retire - null
Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay

BY Stats Perform

"It has always been said that many athletes after retirement go into a kind of mini-depression and are a bit sad. 

"But in my case, it has been the opposite, I have lived five fantastic years. I have really enjoyed the freedom of being able to choose how and where to use my time.

"And I hope that Rafa is very happy because he deserves everything in this world for what he has sacrificed and for the great example that he has shown as an athlete to the whole society."

Nadal's first grand slam title came at the 2005 edition of Roland-Garros, while the 2022 season saw him triumph in the French capital and at the Australian Open. 

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - null
Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'

BY Stats Perform

He is the only player to win at least one major in 15 different calendar years, and between 2005 and 2014, he never ended a season without a grand slam title.

Nadal finished 13 different years in the top two of the ATP World Rankings, more than any other player throughout the Open Era.

The 38-year-old will bring his storied career to a close on home soil in Malaga, where he will be part of Spain's Davis Cup team which also includes Carlos Alcaraz. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return
  3. Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Takes The Blame After Tough Australia Defeat In Sharjah
  4. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  5. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: Lewis, King Star In West Indies' Five-Wicket Win Against Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Ethniki Stay Atop After Emotional Win
  2. Austria 5-1 Norway, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Endures Linz Thrashing As Lions Captain
  3. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City: Shaw Lauds Comeback As Vital In Comeback Win Over Reds
  4. BEL Vs FRA: Didier Deschamps Braced For Intense Clash With Rivals Belgium
  5. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  3. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  4. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  5. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Raavan, The King Of Counterculture
  2. The Town That Mourns Raavan
  3. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  4. Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Receive Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparking Controversy
  5. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  2. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  3. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  4. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know