Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'

Roger Federer led the rush of tributes to his fellow tennis great Rafael Nadal after the Spanish superstar confirmed his upcoming retirement from tennis. (More Tennis News)
Nadal will end his remarkable playing career after the Davis Cup Finals, which take place in Malaga in November.
Only Margaret Court, Novak Djokovic (24 each) and Serena Williams (23) have won more singles grand slam titles than Nadal (22), but the 38-year-old has been plagued by injury in recent seasons.
Federer retired in 2022 and Nadal’s decision on Thursday comes on the back of Andy Murray calling it a day earlier this year.
It means that, of the ‘big four’ that dominated men's tennis for over a decade, only Djokovic now remains.
"What a career, Rafa!” Swiss great Federer wrote on Instagram. "I always hoped this day would never come.
"Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour!"
Federer and Nadal contested 40 matches on the ATP Tour, with Nadal edging the rivalry 24-16. In majors, they met on 14 occasions, with 10 of those seeing the Spaniard emerge triumphant.
Along with Djokovic and Federer, Nadal is one of only three players in the Open Era to have played and won over 300 men's singles grand slam matches. He bows out with a major record of 314 wins from 358 matches.
Nadal has won a record 14 titles at Roland-Garros, with the last of those coming in 2022. He will retire as a four-time US Open champion and a two-time winner at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
The veteran has not featured in a singles match since he lost to old foe Djokovic at the Paris Olympics in August.
He confirmed previously that 2024 would likely be his final year on ATP Tour circuit and he has featured in just seven tournaments this season.
Nadal remarkably reached the Swedish Open final in Bastad, only to lose to Nuno Borges, after competing at the French Open for the final time.
Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur wrote on X: “Thank you Rafael Nadal for inspiring me and all of us. You will be missed.”
Nadal’s compatriot Paula Badosa wrote "Gracias Rafa" accompanied by a series of images of the pair representing Spain, while Nick Kyrgios urged Nadal not to retire, saying he wanted to play him one last time.
There were also warm words from Andy Roddick, while the ATP and each of the four grand slam tournaments posted tributes.
In one of those, the Australian Open account wrote: "Legendary memories. You are so loved around the world and here with us in Australia. Grateful for all the unforgettable moments. Gracias, Rafa. For everything!"