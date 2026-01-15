Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Roger Federer returns to the Australian Open, reflects on modern tennis, Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry, career Grand Slam pressure, and addresses Serena Williams comeback speculation

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch
Roger Federer of Switzerland gestures during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Federer revisits the Australian Open on his farewell tour and praises the Alcaraz–Sinner rivalry

  • He highlights the difficulty of completing a career Grand Slam despite Alcaraz’s dominance

  • Federer avoids comeback speculation on Serena Williams, calling her a timeless legend

On his much belated farewell tour to the tournament he first described as the “Happy Slam," Roger Federer has held court on contemporary tennis.

The 20-time major winner was as diplomatic as ever, of course. He said he wouldn't be the one to remind Carlos Alcaraz about how hard it is to complete a career Grand Slam when you've already got three of the four major titles.

He also wouldn't enter discussion on speculation that Serena Williams might be considering a comeback — a rumor the 23-time major winner has denied.

Federer won five U.S. Open titles, five at Wimbledon and three in Australia before he finally completed his career Grand Slam in 2009 with a victory at Roland Garros, where Rafael Nadal was dominant on the clay.

Top-ranked Alcaraz won the back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2023 and ‘24, and two French titles in a row in 2024 and last year, and won the U.S. Open in 2022 and last year. He’s never gone past the quarterfinals in Australia, where archrival Jannik Sinner has won the past two titles.

Related Content
Related Content

“He knows about it. It’s like Rory (McIlroy) going for the Masters, you know, those things are tough,” Federer said Thursday, shortly after the draw was held for the first major of the year. “His momentum (now) shifts toward the first round and then it’s point for point mentality. That’s what it is.

“But it’s true, at his young age, to be able to complete the career Grand Slam already now, I mean, would be crazy. ... I hope he does because for the game, that would be an unbelievable special moment."

Of course, there's 127 other men in the draw with other ideas, Federer noted, including his own long-time rival and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic.

The Alcaraz-Sinner has emerged in the last two years, with the pair splitting the eight majors between them.

“The rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner, I think, is a great one. They play incredible tennis,” Federer said. “That French Open final was unreal. It just ended up in this most crazy fashion, maybe one of the greatest games we’ve ever had in our sport."

Federer is back visiting the Australian Open for the first time since his semifinal loss in 2020 and his later retirement in 2022, and he'll play a leading role in the tournament's first gala opening ceremony to be staged on Saturday night.

He was asked about the prospects of Serena Williams returning to the tour.

Williams last month issued a social media post saying she's “NOT coming back ” after a spokesman for the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said the 23-time Grand Slam champion had registered with the sport’s drug-testing body.

That is the first step that would be required by a player seeking to come out of retirement.

“I mean, I heard that she entered the doping program, and then I heard that she said she’s not coming back,” Federer said. "I mean, obviously for the game it would be incredible ... Serena is such a legend to come back.

“If she decides not to do it, or just maybe give herself an option — it’s great to have options in life, in my opinion. Let’s see what she does and wait for an announcement, or not.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Rain Stops Play With IND At 21/1 After Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Early Exit

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Scotland LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Toss Delayed Due to Wed Outfield As ZIM Bank On Harare Familiarity

  3. Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil: BCB Distances Itself From Their Director’s Remarks; Players To Boycott BPL Matches Today

  4. UPW Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rajkot Ton Meets Daryl Mitchell’s Cold-Blooded Chase In NZ 7-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  2. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Carlos Alcaraz At Australia Open 2026: Top Seed Spaniard's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Novak Djokovic At Australia Open 2026: Serbian Great's Possible Path To Record 25th Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open 2026 Draw: Coco Gauff Vs Venus Williams, Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Could Meet In Blockbuster Semis

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Kenta Nishimoto Live Score, BWF India Open 2026: Sen Eye Win Against Nishimoto

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Travel woes continue as Srinagar-Delhi train link remains elusive

  4. ‘Want To Go Back To Artistic Practice’: Bose Krishnamachari On Resigning From Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  5. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  2. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  3. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC: Trinamool Asks SC

  4. CBI Searches Multiple Kolkata Locations In Bank Fraud Case

  5. BMC Polls 2026: From Akshay Kumar To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Votes

  6. Carlos Alcaraz At Australia Open 2026: Top Seed Spaniard's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  7. Rima Das Returns To Berlin Film Festival With Not A Hero

  8. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title