Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's Timeline On Titles, Rivalries And Injuries

Moved into sole possession of the record for most Grand Slam singles titles, one ahead of Federer, by claiming No. 21 at the Australian Open, coming back to beat Daniil Medvedev after dropping the first two sets. Got No. 22 at the French Open, where he overcame what he said was debilitating pain in his left foot to lift the trophy for the 14th time by beating Casper Ruud in the final. That made Nadal, at 36, the oldest champion in tournament history and improved his career record at the clay-court major to 112-3. Pulled out of Wimbledon before semi-finals because of torn abdominal muscle; lost in the fourth round of the U.S. Open to Frances Tiafoe.