Tennis

Rafael Nadal: Federer, Sinner React To 22-Time Grand Slam Champion Announcing His Impending Retirement

Reactions to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announcing Thursday that he will retire from tennis after next month’s Davis Cup finals

Rafael-Nadal-Tennis
The 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal. Photo: X | Rafa Nadal
info_icon

“What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honor!” — tennis great and long-time rival Roger Federer.

“14 thanks for the millions of memories.” — the X account of Roland Garros, where Nadal won his record 14 French Open championships.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal. - Photo: X | EuroFoot
Nadal Announces Retirement, Locks Davis Cup Finals In Malaga As Last Outing

BY Jagdish Yadav

“I was very lucky to get to know him also as a person, and he’s an unbelievable person ... The lessons he taught us young players … how to behave on court, how to handle situations on the court … to stay humble, not changing with the success.” — top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner.

“One last dance.” — the X account of the Davis Cup, the tournament at which Nadal will end his career.

“As I child I watched you on television and dreamed that I would one day be the tennis player who had the immense pleasure of playing by your side at Roland Garros representing Spain in the Olympics! Many thanks for being an example at every level. Your legacy won’t be matched.” — Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz on X.

“Rafa, what an amazing career you had! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions of people all over the world. It has been an honor to bear witness to your career and to be able to call you a friend. Congratulations on an amazing career! Enjoy your retirement!” — Portugal football great Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Another tough one. Retirement is inevitable but I’m going to miss watching this bloke fighting for every point like no other. A truly remarkable human, best wishes Rafael Nadal.” — Australian tennis great Rod Laver on X.

“Thank you for everything Rafa, it’s been nothing short of incredible.” — the ATP tour on X.

“Nope, I/we refuse this application to retire.” — British tennis player Katie Boulter on X.

“Congratulations on your spectacular career and the legacy you leave behind.” — Spain great Andrés Iniesta, who announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday.

“Rafa don’t retire I wanna play you 1 last time.” — Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios on X.

“Rafa Nadal is also a source of pride for our country and is an example of the core values of sport, with which he has forged his entire extraordinary career.” — Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez in a statement.

