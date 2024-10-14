Tennis

ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One

Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic to win the Shanghai Masters on Sunday
Jannik Sinner confirmed his place at the top of the ATP year-end world rankings, with only two players in history having done so quicker. (More Tennis News)

Sinner had actually sealed his spot at the summit with his semi-final victory over Tomas Machac before defeating Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to win the Shanghai Masters title on Sunday.

On the back of his title run, Sinner – who picked up 910 points to move to a grand total of 11,920 – has opened up an unassailable 4,800-point lead over Carlos Alcaraz in the standings.

And only Djokovic and the soon-to-be-retired Nadal have managed to seal the year-end number-one spot earlier in a season than Sinner, since the ATP rankings were modified in 2009.

Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme

Djokovic was crowned as 2015's year-end number one on September 14, while Nadal secured that position for the 2010 rankings on October 9 of that year.

Sinner has won 65 of his 71 Tour-level matches this year, and claimed seven trophies, including the Australian Open and US Open.

The 23-year-old is the 19th player to claim the year-end world number-one ranking and just the fourth active player, joining Djokovic, Nadal and Alcaraz.

He has already held top spot for 17 weeks, and ranks 18th among the 29 players who have reached world number one for weeks spent at the top of the pile.

