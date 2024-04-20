Tennis

Garbine Muguruza, Former Wimbledon Champion, Announces Retirement

Garbine Muguruza turned professional in 2012 and reached her first Grand Slam final three years later at Wimbledon, where she was beaten by Serena Williams

Garbine Muguruza won Wimbledon in 2017. Photo: Steven Paston/PA
Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza has announced her retirement from tennis. (More Tennis News)

The 30-year-old Spaniard won the French Open in 2016 before lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish on Centre Court the following summer but she had not played a competitive match since January 2023.

At a press conference where she was announced as a Laureus Ambassador, Muguruza said: “If 25 years ago, when I started hitting my first tennis balls, someone had told me that I would become a professional tennis player, that I would fulfil my dream of winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon, that I would become number one in the world and win the WTA Finals, I would have thought this person was crazy.

“Tennis has given me a lot in this first part of my life. It has been a fantastic journey in which I have experienced unique situations. I have travelled all over the world and experienced many different cultures.

“I am tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped and accompanied me throughout this chapter, because without them I would not have been able to get here.

“I have grown and matured in a very different way than what can be considered normal, and now I am ready to start a new chapter in my life, which will surely be linked in some way to tennis and sports.

“I hope that my collaboration with Laureus Sport for Good is the beginning of many more projects in which I can dedicate myself and help young people through sport.”

Muguruza turned professional in 2012 and reached her first Grand Slam final three years later at Wimbledon, where she was beaten by Serena Williams.

But the big-hitting Spaniard took revenge in 2016 when she stunned Williams in the final at Roland Garros, and a year later she beat Venus Williams to add the Wimbledon trophy to her collection.

She climbed to the top of the rankings in September 2017, where she stayed for four weeks, but consistency was not Muguruza’s strong point and she slipped down the standings before a resurgence in 2020.

Muguruza reached her fourth grand slam final at the Australian Open, losing to American Sofia Kenin, and she returned to the world’s top three at the end of 2021 after winning the WTA Finals for the first time.

But the next season saw her plummet back down the rankings and her retirement comes as no surprise given her long hiatus from the sport.

