Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Elina Svitolina To Set Up Krejcikova Semi-Final Date

Elena Rybakina, the world number four, the highest-ranked player left in the women's draw, needed just 61 minutes to complete an emphatic win

Elena Rybakina is into the Wimbledon semi-finals.
info_icon

Elena Rybakina will go up against Barbora Krejcikova in the last four at Wimbledon after a convincing defeat of Elina Svitolina. (More tennis News)

Rybakina was broken in the first game of Wednesday's quarter-final, but responded emphatically to overcome her Ukrainian opponent 6-3 6-2.

The world number four, the highest-ranked player left in the women's draw, needed just 61 minutes to complete an emphatic win.

Rybakina is now the player to have reached the joint-most WTA-level semi-finals this season, with seven, which matches Iga Swiatek's total.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia pretends to play a violin after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark in their fourth-round match at Wimbledon 2024 in London, Monday, July 8, 2024. - Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws

BY Stats Perform

Speaking after her victory, Rybakina is wary of being labelled the favourite.

She said: "Of course I have such amazing memories from 2022 and I'm just enjoying every time I step on the court, especially when I play well. It's just really amazing.

"I don't like [to be the favourite] to be honest. 

"Of course, I want to go to the end, but [I'm taking it] match by match and I'm happy with the way I'm going and looking forward to the next one."

Her next match will come against 2021 French Open champion Krejcikova, who sent world number 14 Jelena Ostapenko packing.

Krejcikova triumphed 6-4 7-6 (7-4), coming out on top in a thrilling second-set tie-break, to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

"It's an unbelievable moment that I'm experiencing right now in my tennis career," said the Czech, who won only three Tour-level matches between February and June.

Data Debrief: Home away from home

Only Monica Seles (Australian Open 21/21 and French Open 20/21), Margaret Court (US Open 20/21, French Open 20/21 and Australian Open 20/21) and Chris Evert (RG 20/21) have won more from their first 21 matches at a single major than Rybakina at Wimbledon (19/21) during the Open Era.

Krejcikova, meanwhile, has become the player with the most singles grand slam main draw appearances between their first two major semi-finals (13) since Sloane Stephens (16 between the 2013 Australian Open and the US Open in 2017).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Highlights: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs In Harare
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill, Bowlers Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs, Take 2-1 Series Lead
  3. Gautam Gambhir Yet To Sign Salary Deal, Expected To Be In Same Bracket As Of Rahul Dravid - Report
  4. ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Retains Second Spot; Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Progress
  5. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
Football News
  1. Craig Bellamy: Wales Job Is 'Rare Opportunity' For New Boss
  2. Kylian Mbappe: French Star Gets Real Madrid's No.9 Shirt As Official Unveiling Confirmed
  3. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Deschamps Thanks 'Leader' Giroud As France Career Ends
  4. Sunil Chhetri: India Legend 'Will Do Everything' To Take Indian Football To Promised Land
  5. Copa America 2024: Scaloni Hopes To 'Convince' Di Maria To Reverse Argentina Retirement Call
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Elina Svitolina To Set Up Krejcikova Semi-Final Date
  2. Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  5. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IAS Officer Transfer Row: Faked Disability, OBC Status? Question Arises On Appointment By UPSC
  2. Rajasthan Budget: Four Lakh Jobs, Rs 27,000 Crore For Health And A New Tourism Policy
  3. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  4. NSUI Alleges DUSU President Tushar Dedha Used 'Fraud' Marksheet For Admission To DU
  5. India's Climate Crisis and Urban Poor
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration
  2. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  3. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
US News
  1. Save While Traveling Abroad With These Hacks!
  2. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  3. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  4. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  5. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
World News
  1. Save While Traveling Abroad With These Hacks!
  2. Who Is Kyle Clifford? Manhunt On For London Crossbow Attack Suspect
  3. 'Will Remain A Dangerous Combat Zone': Israeli Military Drops Leaflets Across Gaza Ordering Evacuation
  4. Second Critically Endangered Chinese Pangolin Born In Prague Zoo In Less Than 2 Years
  5. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Kylian Mbappe's Official RMFC Unveiling On Jul 16; Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semis
  7. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row