Tennis

Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws

The development means the match between Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz on Court One is the only men's singles contest that will take place on Wednesday

Novak-Djokovic-Wimbledon-2024-London-AP-Photo
Novak Djokovic of Serbia pretends to play a violin after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark in their fourth-round match at Wimbledon 2024 in London, Monday, July 8, 2024. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
info_icon

Novak Djokovic is through to the last four at Wimbledon after his quarter-final opponent Alex De Minaur was forced to withdraw from the tournament ahead of their match on Wednesday with a hip injury. (More Tennis News)

Seven-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic had been due to face ninth seed De Minaur on Centre Court.

But the Australian will be unable to play, meaning second seed Djokovic progresses to the semi-finals where he will take on either Lorenzo Musetti or Taylor Fritz.

Daniil Medvedev and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will contest the other semi on Friday.

De Minaur had beaten Arthur Fils in four sets to book his last-eight clash with Djokovic, producing a strong tournament after also reaching the quarters at the French Open.

But that Fils win also saw him sustain an injury problem which the 25-year-old has been unable to recover from in time.

"Obviously not an announcement I wanted to make by any means," read a statement from De Minaur.

null - AP Photo
Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic First Man To Reach 60 Grand Slam Quarters - Key Stats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I am devastated to pull out due to a hip injury, a little tear of the fibre cartilage that kind of is at the end of or connects to the adductor.

"I felt a loud crack during the last three points of my match against Fils and got a scan [on Tuesday] and it confirmed that this was the injury and with a high risk of making it worse if I was to step on court."

The development means the match between Musetti and Fritz on Court One is the only men's singles contest that will take place on Wednesday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad Propel India To 182/4 Against A Sloppy Zimbabwe In Harare
  2. Nellai Royal Kings Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NRK Vs SS Match
  3. India Start 'New Chapter' With Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As Head Coach: Roger Binny
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First At Harare - Check Playing XIs
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test Toss Update: England Elect To Field First At Lords' - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: Scaloni Hopes To 'Convince' Di Maria To Reverse Argentina Retirement Call
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Suarez Feels 'The Flame Is Dying Out' As Retirement Draws Closer
  3. Mason Greenwood Transfer: Marseille Boss Roberto De Zerbi Will Not Prejudge Man Utd Outcast
  4. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final: De La Fuente Praises 'Touch Of Genius' From Yamal In France Triumph
  5. Uruguay Vs Colombia Semi-Final, Copa America 2024: Lorenzo Not Mentioning Unbeaten Streak
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Jasmine Paolini Breezes Into Last Four After Dispatching Emma Navarro
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Tommy Paul Test To Reach Semi-finals
  3. Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner Battled Dizziness And Illness In Daniil Medvedev Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic's Inspiring Story - From Nothing To Reaching 1st Major Semifinals
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Jannik Sinner In Centre Court Thriller - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai BMW Accident: Accused Mihir Shah Called Girlfriend 40 Times After Car Crash; Police Likely To Detain Her
  2. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  3. ED Names AAP Accused In Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Can A Political Party Be Prosecuted For Money Laundering?
  4. Haryana: High Court Orders Opening Of Shambhu Border Within 7 Days
  5. SC Judge Sanjiv Khanna Recuses From Considering Review Pleas On Same-Sex Marriage
Entertainment News
  1. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  2. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  3. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
  5. 'Indian 2': Martial Arts Instructor Files Complaint Seeking Ban Against The Use Of Varma Kalai In The Film
US News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  4. NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It
  5. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
World News
  1. Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'
  2. Seabirds Chase Tropical Storms, Use Them For Foraging: Study
  3. 'Dad Tried To Kill Us...': Sydney House Fire Stuns Australia After Man Traps Wife, 7 Children In Burning House
  4. What Inspired Mark Zuckerberg's Transformation From Hoodie To Gold Chains?
  5. Indonesia Working Towards Visa-Free Entry For India, China And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row