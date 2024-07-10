Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws

Novak Djokovic is through to the last four at Wimbledon after his quarter-final opponent Alex De Minaur was forced to withdraw from the tournament ahead of their match on Wednesday with a hip injury. (More Tennis News)
Seven-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic had been due to face ninth seed De Minaur on Centre Court.
But the Australian will be unable to play, meaning second seed Djokovic progresses to the semi-finals where he will take on either Lorenzo Musetti or Taylor Fritz.
Daniil Medvedev and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will contest the other semi on Friday.
De Minaur had beaten Arthur Fils in four sets to book his last-eight clash with Djokovic, producing a strong tournament after also reaching the quarters at the French Open.
But that Fils win also saw him sustain an injury problem which the 25-year-old has been unable to recover from in time.
"Obviously not an announcement I wanted to make by any means," read a statement from De Minaur.
"I am devastated to pull out due to a hip injury, a little tear of the fibre cartilage that kind of is at the end of or connects to the adductor.
"I felt a loud crack during the last three points of my match against Fils and got a scan [on Tuesday] and it confirmed that this was the injury and with a high risk of making it worse if I was to step on court."
The development means the match between Musetti and Fritz on Court One is the only men's singles contest that will take place on Wednesday.