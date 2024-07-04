Daniil Medvedev had to come from behind to get a hard-fought win over Alexandre Muller to reach the third round of Wimbledon. (More Tennis News)
After losing the first set, the Russian had to dig deep on Centre Court, winning 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 7-5.
Both players failed to break in the first set before Muller came out on top in the tie-break, and they similarly pushed each other in the second, though Medvedev finally found his groove.
He still did not have it all his own way, though he got the all-important break in the final game of the match to edge to a thrilling win in three and a half hours.
Next up for the world number five is Zhizhen Zhang or Jan-Lennard Struff in the next round.
Data Debrief: Medvedev rolls on
Medvedev has only failed to progress from the second round of Wimbledon once before, and after a tight first set, he would have been worried he would be adding to that.
However, he fought back, earning his 231st ATP match win since the start of 2020, the most of any player on the tour this decade.
Despite his strong start, Muller was unable to keep his nose in front and missed the chance to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time in his career (now lost his last four such second rounds).