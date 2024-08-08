Tennis

Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics

Gauff fell short of a medal last month, losing to Donna Vekic in the singles while bowing out of the mixed and women's doubles with Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz

Coco Gauff-tennis
Coco Gauff is not expecting to win the Canadian Open this week
info_icon

Coco Gauff is not expecting to win the Canadian Open as she manages the transition from clay to hard courts following the Olympics. (More Tennis News)

Gauff fell short of a medal last month, losing to Donna Vekic in the singles while bowing out of the mixed and women's doubles with Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz. 

The world number two is one of the headline names at the WTA event in Toronto after a number of high-profile players, including world number one Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, dropped out.

Her opening game of the tournament sees her face Yafan Wang, however, Gauff has tempered expectations as she prepares to defend her US Open crown at Flushing Meadows.

"I am not going into this expecting to win or anything. That would be great and it's the goal, but being realistic I was on clay three days ago," Gauff said. 

Coco Gauff's hopes of an Olympic gold medal were dashed at the Paris Olympics - null
Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss

BY Stats Perform

"I'm just trying to use this to see where I am and what I need to do to get ready for the US Open."

After her frustration in Paris, Gauff will have to wait another four years to win an Olympic medal, but has the comfort of the next Games being held on home soil in Los Angeles.  

And despite suffering disappointment in all three Olympic disciplines (singles, doubles and mixed doubles) this year at Roland-Garros, the American put her name forward to compete across the board again in 2028. 

"I would still do all three [events] again if that’s a possibility in '28," Gauff said. 

"I mean it's four years from now, I'll be 24, so I will still be on the healthier and younger side of things, and especially if the draw size for mixed is that small, I feel like that's one everyone wants to play.

"I had a great experience, from not being able to go to Tokyo to being able to go here, I just feel like LA, I'll hopefully be on the podium.

"I just feel like that's what my life consists of, having a disappointing result and then the next time is the best thing in the world."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi Departs, Temba Bavuma Steady Before Rain Returns
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Newcastle United Sign Striker William Osula From Sheffield United
  2. Bruno Guimaraes Happy At Newcastle But Howe Uncertain On Kieran Trippier's Future
  3. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  4. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  5. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh: As Hasina Remains In India, PM Modi Wishes Yunus On Taking Oath As Chief Advisor Of New Govt
  2. Bareilly: Case Of Serial Killing? 9 Women Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Killer At Large Causes Panic
  3. 'Vinesh Phogat Deserves Rajya Sabha Seat,' Says Ex-CM Hooda; Uncle Mahavir Calls It 'Political Stunt'
  4. When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update
  5. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  2. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  3. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  4. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
  5. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
US News
  1. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
  2. US Tropical Storm Debby: Death Toll Rises To 7 As Heavy Rains Continue
  3. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
  4. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
  5. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
World News
  1. Nigeria: 20 Killed In Boat Engine Explosion; Regulatory Concerns Raised
  2. Samsung Smartphones For North Korean Olympians Violate Sanctions: South Korea
  3. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
  4. Bangladesh Interim Govt: Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Takes Oath As Leader; 16 Advisers In Council
  5. US Tropical Storm Debby: Death Toll Rises To 7 As Heavy Rains Continue
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw Final Coming Up; Indian Men's Hockey Team Bags Bronze